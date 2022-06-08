10-year-old Florida girl accused of fatally shooting woman who was in fight with her mother

A 10-year-old girl who fatally shot a woman who was in a fight with her mother could be charged with murder, authorities in Florida said Tuesday.

The girl, who was arrested Tuesday and placed in a juvenile facility, could face a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement. The Office of the State Attorney said it has started to review the case but has not made a charging decision.

"This shooting is an unimaginable tragedy that defies easy solutions," State Attorney Monique H. Worrell said in a written statement.

The victim's boyfriend told police that he and Rodgers were grilling at their apartment complex late on May 30 when Lakrisha Isaac, the child’s mother, confronted her over a past dispute, according to an arrest affidavit for Isaac.

He said Isaac approached Rodgers, started arguing and threw the first punch, the document stated. The victim responded with a strike of her own, according to his account.

The man said he grabbed his girlfriend and started to walk away when she turned around to “re-engage” Isaac, at which point the girl fired one or two shots, striking Rodgers, the document stated.

According to Rodgers' boyfriend, the girl, who was still holding the gun, said, “She shouldn’t have hit my momma,” the police filing stated.

A police officer speaks with an unknown person at the apartment complex where the shooting occurred. WESH

He said Isaac grabbed the gun and pointed it at him, the affidavit stated. He ended up “looking into the barrel of the firearm” before he raised his hands and then fled for his life, according to the filing.

Another witness told police they saw Isaac approach Rodgers about an argument over a social media post and saw Isaac punch Rodgers, the affidavit stated.

Isaac then handed a backpack to her daughter. A shot was fired after the girl rummaged through the bag, according to the document

Rodgers was taken to hospital, where she died, according to the affidavit.

Police immediately placed the girl into the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families, Orlando police said.

Isaac was arrested after the shooting on charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence, aggravated assault with a firearm, negligent storage of a firearm, and child neglect, police said. She remained in jail Tuesday, Orange County records show.

It wasn’t clear if Isaac or her daughter had legal representation in the case. A public defender said they do not discuss cases.