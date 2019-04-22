Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 22, 2019, 3:44 PM GMT / Source: CNBC.com By Lauren Feiner, CNBC

Disney CEO Bob Iger’s $65.6 million total compensation is “insane,” according to Abigail Disney, granddaughter of the company’s co-founder.

The Disney heiress and philanthropist criticized the gap between Iger’s fiscal 2018 pay and that of his employees at the Fast Company Impact Council on Thursday. A recent Equilar study found Iger’s pay was 1,424 times that of the median Disney employee.

It’s not the first time the Disney heiress and philanthropist has criticized CEO pay. In March, Disney stopped short of commenting on Iger’s pay in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box, ” but said, “If your CEO salary is at the 700, 600, 500 times your median workers’ pay, there is nobody on Earth, Jesus Christ himself isn’t worth 500 times his median workers’ pay.”

In a series of tweets Saturday, Disney made clear she is a fan of Iger although she disagrees with his pay level.

Disney has been outspoken about excessive executive spending and she’s put her money where her mouth is, telling The Cut she has given away $70 million since she turned 21. In the interview, she said if it were up to her, “I would pass a law against private jets, because they enable you to get around a certain reality.”

Disney was not immediately available to comment.