The body of a Colorado hiker missing for months was discovered —with his dog waiting by his side

A Colorado hiker who went missing in August was found months later, with his Jack Russell terrier waiting at his side.

The body of Rich Moore, 71, was found by a local hunter late last month near Blackhead Peak in southwestern Colorado, the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office said. Finney, his dog, was alive and has since been reunited with Moore's family.

Moore’s cause of death has not yet been determined, but foul play is not suspected, said Sheriff Mike Le Roux.

Moore, who was reported missing Aug. 19, planned to summit Blackhead Peak, a 12,500-foot mountain east of his hometown in Pagosa Springs, according to Taos (New Mexico) Search and Rescue (TSAR).

Aerial, ground and K9 teams conducted a 2,000-hour search of the Black Head Peak area, the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office said.

Last year, search-and-rescue teams in Arizona recovered the body of a 74-year-old hiker, whose dog Ranger stayed with him despite being severely dehydrated and exhausted.

After another hiker died in Los Angeles last year, his dog waited by his side for two weeks.