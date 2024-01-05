‘American Born Chinese’ canceled after one season at Disney+

“American Born Chinese” has been canceled after one season at Disney+, multiple outlets have reported.

According to an individual with knowledge of the decision, Disney was high on the creative of the series, but its viewership did not justify greenlighting a second season. The producers plan to shop the series to other outlets.

“American Born Chinese” debuted on Disney+ in May. The Disney Branded Television series was based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. The official logline states that the show “chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god.”

The cast of the series included Ben Wang, Michelle Yeoh, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Jimmy Liu, Ke Huy Quan, Sydney Taylor, and Daniel Wu. The show received positive reviews from critics, with the first season holding a 94% approval rating based on 51 reviews.

Kelvin Yu developed the series for television and served as executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton served as a director on the series and executive produced. Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan also executive produced along with Yang, Erin O’Malley, and Asher Goldstein. “American Born Chinese” was produced by 20th Television.

News of the series’ cancellation comes just one day after the launch of the series “The Brothers Sun” on Netflix, which also stars Yeoh. Quan also recently appeared in Season 2 of the Marvel series “Loki” at Disney+. Cretton, meanwhile, is working on the upcoming Marvel-Disney+ series “Wonder Man” as co-creator, director, and executive producer.

For more from NBC Asian America, sign up for our weekly newsletter.