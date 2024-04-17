A 'Crazy Rich Asians' Broadway musical is in the works

The beloved romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians” is being developed as a Broadway musical by director Jon M. Chu, who helmed the 2018 film of the same name. Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and the book’s author Kevin Kwan are backing the musical endeavor.

“Crazy Rich Asians” will mark the Broadway debut of Chu, who has become Hollywood’s go-to filmmaker to bring stage shows to the big screen. He’s currently working on Universal’s two-part “Wicked” adaptation and previously directed the cinematic version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights.”

A news release described “Crazy Rich Asians” as “a fun, engaging and hilarious look at what can happen when young love collides with old money.” Like the movie, the musical is based on Kevin Kwan’s book about a Chinese American professor named Rachel, who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick and finds out that his family is crazy rich.