How Asian-American women are driving the growth of the skincare industry

“While it remains a small segment of the market, K-beauty has had a major influence on the skincare category,” Jensen of The NPD Group said. “Traditionally, skincare was a serious category often with complicated ingredients and high price points. K-beauty introduced the concept that skincare could be fun and effective, with natural ingredients priced at a value.”

It is also easily shareable on social media, Jensen added. It was that digital aspect that Charlotte Cho capitalized on when she co-founded Soko Glam, an online retailer, in 2012.

Born in the U.S., Cho lived in South Korea from 2008 to 2013 while working in public relations for Samsung. There, she started dabbling in locally made skincare products and learned about techniques like the “double cleanse” (washing one’s face first with an oil-based cleanser followed by a water-based one) and the 10-step Korean skincare routine.

As she prepared to move back stateside with her husband, David, the two started Soko Glam as a passion project out of their home, curating products from then little-known Korean brands and selling them to U.S. consumers. They relocated to New York City in June 2013.

A model backstage during Dr. Jart+ for SUNO Spring/Summer 2015 Fashion Show at The Gallery at Skylight Clarkson Sq on September 16, 2015 in New York City. Anna Webber / Getty Images file

The company has since grown from selling products to include a spin-off blog and YouTube channel as well as a Seoul office. In 2015, Cho —a licensed esthetician — wrote a book on Korean skincare, “The Little Book of Skin Care: Korean Beauty Secrets for Healthy, Glowing Skin.”

Cho attributes Soko Glam’s success to their educating consumers about products, as well as the digital boom in beauty. This, despite initial naysayers who told her U.S. consumers would shun buying products they could not touch or smell firsthand.

“We came at the right time when social media was growing and digital media was growing, and we knew how to harness that,” said Cho, adding that 75 percent of Soko Glam customers are not of Asian descent. “It doesn’t matter who you are, what age you are, what color tone, skincare is great for everyone.”

K-beauty competition?

But there might be another trend on the horizon to rival K-beauty: “J-beauty” or Japanese beauty, thanks to a surge of smaller brands, and new efforts from established ones like Shiseido and Shu Uemura.

Tatcha might be ahead of the curve. While not technically a J-beauty brand, the company’s products have their roots in Japan and have amassed a following online among beauty influencers. They are sold in retailers like Sephora and Barneys.

CEO Victoria Tsai started Tatcha in 2009 following a trip to Kyoto where she met modern geisha and was inspired by their skincare regimen. She also learned about a 200-year-old book that contained the “secrets” to geisha skincare, the “Miyakofuzoku Kewaiden” (or “Capital Beauty and Style Handbook”), which she later had translated.

But Tsai faced an uphill battle getting Tatcha off the ground.

“Asian skincare was not popular in the U.S. Beauty in the digital space was not popular, clean beauty was not popular. We tried to raise money through VCs, but we were turned down,” the former financial analyst said by email.

To help launch Tatcha, Tsai sold her engagement ring and car and worked several jobs, she said.

The company does not release its financial data, but business insights platform Owler estimates it pulls in approximately $15 million in annual revenue selling a variety of products including cleansers, moisturizers, oil-blotting papers and primers using traditional Japanese ingredients detailed in the Miyakofuzoku Kewaiden, including camellia oil, rice enzyme powder and red algae.

Tsai is not of Japanese descent (she is Taiwanese American) but thinks her outsider status has contributed to her company’s success.

“Because we begin by working with modern-day geisha and our skincare scientists in Tokyo, and use active ingredients from Japan, the authenticity of the brand comes through,” she said.

Skin Laundry uses a combination of mild lasers and light technology Benjamin Conley / Skin Laundry

And for advancements in skin technology, Yen Reis turned to Southeast Asia, specifically Singapore. Reis is the founder of Skin Laundry, a chain of clinics that specialize in facial treatments using a combination of mild lasers and light technology.

Reis, who is of Vietnamese Chinese descent and grew up partly in Sydney, started suffering from hormonal acne after having her third child, she said. She discovered mild laser treatments while living in Singapore, which successfully treated her skin issues.

But when she moved to Los Angeles and couldn’t find a comparable treatment, she developed her own with the help of medical professionals. She opened the first store in Santa Monica, California, in 2013. Skin Laundry now has 21 locations around the world.

Yen Reis Courtesy Skin Laundry

While mainstream use of lasers is still relatively new, Reis said the company has plans to open 10 more locations in the U.S. and expand its product line to include prescription-grade offerings.

“I think skincare has taken a real turn in the U.S.,” Reis said. “People are realizing skincare is really, really important and doing it as a prevention is actually a better way than covering it up with makeup.”

Holocek, the Uma Oils founder, sees treatments with Asian roots as becoming more permanent parts of U.S. beauty and self-care regimens, whether they’re adapted from centuries-old recipes or physically imported from overseas.

“The openness to other cultures and other parts of the world bringing efficacious products is bigger than ever,” Holocek said. “It’s been such a fascinating and empowering cultural phenomenon to witness that, in that there is not a fear or brushing off of something as mystic.”

