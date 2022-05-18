Jordan Peterson leaves Twitter after SI Asian American 'curve model' commentary

Jordan Peterson, a clinical psychologist and conservative online personality, is facing backlash after making remarks about "curve model" Yumi Nu, who made history as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s first Asian American cover model.

Peterson tweeted on Monday, calling Nu, who is half Japanese, “not beautiful” after she was featured on one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2022 editions front covers.

Peterson’s tweet amassed over 57,000 likes and 4,700 replies.

“Why do men feel it’s their duty to publicly pronounce their view on the attractiveness of women? Couldn’t you just keep it to yourself?” one user tweeted.

“i love your talks… but this comment is beyond disappointing,” another user wrote. “you may not even know on how many levels this is disturbing. try interviewing more young women on your podcasts. you’ve got a lot to learn. until then, stop criticizing women’s bodies.”

Neither Peterson nor Nu responded to NBC News’ requests for comment.

Nu, who walked runways for fashion designers and appeared in Vogue and fashion campaigns, previously spoke about societal pressures and body-shaming she’s faced.

“I felt like I was less worthy for being Asian because I felt like an outsider being so tall,” Nu previously told NBC Asian America. “All I wanted to do was be white, to be white enough to fit in and not be called Godzilla.”

Peterson, who has more than 5 million subscribers on YouTube and wrote the bestselling self-help book, “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos,” responded to his original tweet, writing progressives are trying to “retool the notion of beauty.”

Jordan Peterson speaks on Feb. 26, 2019, in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold / WireImage file

He went on to publish a series of tweets doubling down on his comments and detailing his reason for leaving the app, attributing it to negative comments from users.

“The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else,” he tweeted before announcing his departure from the app.

“I told my staff to change my password, to keep me from temptation, and am departing once again. If I have something to say I’ll write an article or make a video. If the issue is not important enough to justify that then perhaps it would be best to just let it go,” he wrote.

Peterson’s Twitter account has since posted multiple times.