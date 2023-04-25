Purdue Northwest chancellor who mocked Asian languages will serve entire term

A Purdue University Northwest (PNW) chancellor, who drew backlash for a racist display at the college’s winter commencement will serve out the remainder of his term, the school said.

The announcement comes months after calls for Chancellor Thomas L. Keon to step down after in December he seemingly mocked Asian languages in an impromptu impression onstage. Having served as the school’s chancellor since 2016, his last day is slated for June 30, 2024.

Neither Keon nor the university’s board of trustees responded to NBC News’ multiple requests for comment. The university declined to comment beyond its announcement, but Thomas J. Roach, chair of the faculty senate said he was disappointed in the board of trustees’ refusal to “answer questions and to justify their actions” in keeping the chancellor.

“This decision by a privileged few to protect one of their own further alienates members of our minority communities. I hope it is clear to everyone that the board’s decision in no way reflects the wishes of the majority of faculty on the Purdue campuses,” Roach, whose executive committee unanimously demanded Keon step down after the incident, wrote in the statement.

Mung Chiang, who as president of Purdue University oversees the school’s various campuses, and the board of trustees announced on Friday that a search advisory committee will be tasked with finding a replacement for Keon. The chancellor will be transitioning into a faculty position afterward.

“I have appreciated and enjoyed serving Purdue Northwest, its students, faculty, staff, and community and I will continue to do so for the next year and beyond,” Keon wrote in a letter to his colleagues.

During the December ceremony, Keon recited made-up words onstage, in what he called an “Asian version” of a previous speech.

“That’s sort of my Asian version of his,” Keon said of remarks from radio host James Dedelow, who had given a speech right before.

A clip of the commencement, first shared by Richard Lee, a professor at the University of Minnesota, went viral and prompted concerns over Keon’s ability to work with students and colleagues of Asian descent without bias.

At the time, Keon released a statement saying he “did not intend to be hurtful.” He also indicated that he would be meeting with members of the student government, as well as directing a new diversity initiative to understand and address issues of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

“On Saturday, December 10, during one of our two PNW Commencement ceremonies, I made a comment that was offensive and insensitive,” Keon wrote in a statement. “I am truly sorry for my unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker, as my words have caused confusion, pain, and anger.”

And while the board issued a “formal reprimand” to Keon, it did not take further action.

“Although in the Trustees’ estimation, this offensive remark does not reflect a pattern of behavior or a system of beliefs held by Dr. Keon, the Board has made clear to him that a repeat incident of a similar nature would provide grounds for further Board action, including possible dismissal,” Mike Berghoff, trustee chair, previously said in a statement.

However, calls for Keon to step down continued. A Change.org petition demanding Keon’s resignation drew more than 9,500 signatures. And academics in the school system and beyond called out both Keon’s and Purdue’s leadership. The Purdue University Northwest chapter of the American Association of University Professors released a statement demanding the board of trustees remove the chancellor if he does not resign. And, in addition to the executive committee’s unanimous vote for Keon’s resignation, in December 87% of the PNW faculty senate cast a vote of no confidence in Keon’s leadership, initiated by Roach.

“The Purdue Board of Trustees continues to make decisions that run contrary to the needs and values of the university and that violate the precedents of university governance,” Roach said in his statement. “I call for an investigation of the appropriateness of their public actions and for an audit of the Purdue Endowment funds. This board has demonstrated repeatedly that it is accountable to no one.”