Sikh captain and recruits sue Marine Corps over restrictions on religious articles

Four Sikh marines are suing the U.S. Department of Defense and the Marine Corps over restrictions that would keep them from donning religious articles during deployments abroad and at boot camp.

For Capt. Sukhbir Singh Toor, has served in the Marines since 2017, it’s a move that’s been over a year in the making. After Toor submitted a request in March 2021 asking the Corps to let him keep his beard, long hair and turban, he was granted historic accommodations. But while he’s allowed to have these articles of faith during duty in the U.S., there are still restrictions when it comes to new recruit training and service overseas.

“I have proven my commitment to the Corps through my four years of service, and I’m ready to deploy just like any other service member,” said Toor in a statement released by The Sikh Coalition, a civil rights organization representing him and three other plaintiffs. “I can’t do that, however, as long as I’m left on the bench because of my religious beliefs.”

The Marine Corps argues that having beards during combat would inhibit functioning, and in boot camp, it would take away the sense of uniformity that the Marines tries to foster in new recruits. The Corps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Capt. Sukhbir Singh Toor in Palm Springs, Calif., on Oct. 18, 2021. Mark Abramson for the Sikh Coalition

But attorneys for Toor, along with new recruits Milaap Singh Chahal, Aekash Singh and Jaskirat Singh, say that it’s hypocritical for the Marine Corps to allow full-body tattoos and medically necessary beards, but not allow articles of faith. They also cite a lack of restriction in other military branches, like the Army and the Air Force.

“Treating a Sikh’s beard, a core tenet of the faith, as merely optional is unacceptable,” Sikh Coalition senior staff attorney Giselle Klapper said in the statement. “It is time for the USMC to recognize what the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and armed forces around the world already know: Articles of faith do not preclude Sikhs from capable military service.”

When he first joined the military, Toor said he felt forced to cut his hair and shave his beard, the statement said. But it was a painful decision, and he was committed to getting them back as soon as he could. In 2019, he got an accommodation to wear his kara, a religious bangle. But after being promoted to captain and exhausting all avenues in trying to get more accommodations, he decided to take legal action.

“I’m prepared to fight for the right to do my job while staying true to my faith with no caveats, asterisks or discriminatory restrictions,” he said.