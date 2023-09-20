Some Stray Kids members won't perform at Global Citizen festival following car accident

Three members of the hit K-pop group Stray Kids were involved in a car accident Wednesday, according to an announcement from the group’s agency. There were no serious injuries but the members — Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin — have been advised to cancel or postpone forthcoming work “for the time being.”

The full eight-member Stray Kids lineup will not take part in their scheduled performance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Saturday, but 3Racha — a side project involving Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han operating under the names CB97, SpearB and J.One — will fill that slot. Also performing at Global Citizen are Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, BTS member Jung Kook, Anitta, Conan Gray, D-Nice and Sofia Carson (Megan Thee Stallion was originally scheduled but canceled).

“While returning to their dorms after a schedule on September 20th (Wednesday), the vehicle carrying Stray Kids members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin was involved in a minor collision,” the agency, JYPE, said in a statement.

“After the minor collision, Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin immediately visited a hospital and received thorough medical examination. None of the members and accompanying staff in the vehicle were seriously injured, but as they have sustained mild muscle pain and bruises, medical professionals have advised that they receive conservative treatment for the time being.

“We apologize for causing fans to worry with such sudden news,” the statement concludes. “JYPE will place the artists’ health as the highest priority and will provide everything we can to support their recovery. Thank you.”

In June, the group scored its third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with “5 Star,” following “Maxident” and “Oddinary,” both of which were released last year.