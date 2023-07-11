Britney Spears set to release memoir 'The Woman in Me' in October

Britney Spears has set a date and revealed the title of her upcoming, much-buzzed-about memoir.

Titled “The Woman in Me,” Spears’ book is slated for release on Oct. 24 and will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

On Tuesday morning, Spears shared the news on social media with a teaser video that revealed the memoir’s black-and-white cover art. In the caption, Spears highlighted the book’s release date and the link for pre-orders.

“It’s coming, my story, on my terms… at last,” reads the pastel pink text in the video.

On the book’s website, Gallery writes, “In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. ‘The Woman in Me’ reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last. ”

Spears landed the massive publishing deal for a tell-all last February, just a few months after her conservatorship was terminated. At the time, a source close to Spears told Variety that the book is said to provide the pop star’s accounts of and commentary on her rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family.

When Simon & Schuster landed the rights to Spears’ book last year after a bidding war that involved multiple publishers, deal terms were not revealed, but an individual familiar with Spears told Variety the deal is “record-breaking.” Reports, at the time, said that the agreement is worth as much as $15 million.

Spears regularly engages with her fans on social media, but she has not told her full story after being released from her 13-year conservatorship, which captivated the world.

Spears had been living under a court-ordered conservatorship placed by her father, Jamie Spears, since 2007. Though the singer continued to work, touring and holding a Las Vegas residency, the conservatorship remained in place. Rumors spread among fans that the pop star was being held in the conservatorship against her will, spawning the “#FreeBritney” movement. In the summer of 2021, Spears told a judge that her conservators forced her to work. Spears later offered public testimony on her conservatorship for the first time. “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” Spears said. “I just want my life back.”

Aside from testimony at her court dates, the most insight into her conservatorship that Spears has given her fans was last summer in a 22-minute audio message where she gave her side of the story, making bombshell claims against her family. “They literally killed me,” she said. “They threw me away. That’s what I felt — I felt like my family threw me away.”

Writing a book isn’t the only project in Spears’ recent world. After her conservatorship was terminated, she collaborated with Elton John on “Hold Me Closer,” a reimagined duet of his classic “Tiny Dancer,” released in August 2022, which marked her first new music in six years. The song debuted at No.1 on the Billboard dance and electronic chart, becoming Spears’ 14th top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100, bringing the pop star into rare territory as only the 12th artist to have top 10 achievements across four decades. Spears’ last full-length studio album was released in 2016 with “Glory.”

Spears is one of the best-selling artists of all time. Breaking out on “The Mickey Mouse Club” as a young girl, she went on to become one of the most successful superstars in music history, first with “Baby One More Time,” which was released in 1998 and turned the then 16-year-old Spears into an international pop icon. Having lived most of her life in the public eye, Spears will have much to say about her highly-documented life, even long before her conservatorship.

In the audio message that Spears shared last year, she said she has had many high-profile interview offers, from the likes of Oprah and others, but decided it is best to share her story herself. “I’ve had tons of opportunities… but I’m here to open myself to others and shed a light on it.”

Now, in her memoir, she will be shedding all of the light in her own words.