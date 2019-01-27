Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 27, 2019, 3:08 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A Louisiana man accused of murdering five people in a killing spree was arrested Sunday morning in Richmond County, Virginia, police said.

Dakota Theriot, 21, was taken into custody by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, ending a manhunt that started Saturday morning after his parents and three others were killed in Louisiana.

He will be transported back to Ascension Parish, Louisiana, where his parents, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, were found shot inside their trailer.

Dakota Theriot is wanted on murder and weapons charges after killing five people in separate shootings in Louisiana. Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said during a press conference Saturday afternoon that deputies were called to the Theriot’s home in Gonzales, about 25 miles southeast of Baton Rouge, around 8:45 a.m. CST.

Keith Theriot was still alive at the time and gave deputies information “that his son, Dakota Theriot, is going to be our prime suspect,” Webre said.

Keith Theriot and his wife, Elizabeth, were airlifted to a hospital in Baton Rouge where they later died.

Before allegedly shooting his parents, authorities said they believed Dakota Theriot fatally shot Summer Ernest, 20, her father Billy Ernest, 43, and her brother Tanner Ernest, 17, at their home in Livingston Parish.

Investigators said they believe Summer Ernest was Dakota Theriot’s girlfriend, and he had been living at the home with her family for a couple of weeks. Webre said Saturday that Theriot had lived with his parents for a time, but was recently asked to move out and not return.

Charlene Bordelon, who lives next to the Ernests, told The Advocate newspaper in Baton Rouge that the family’s two youngest children, both younger than 8, fled to her home after the shooting. She said the children were not injured.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Sunday morning that Theriot faces charges of two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion, and illegal use of weapons for the murders that happened in their parish. He is being booked in a Richmond County jail before he is extradited to Louisiana.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Saturday that the suspect also faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle and three counts of first-degree murder for the killings of the Ernest family members.

“This is probably one of the worst domestic violence incidents I've seen in quite a while,” Webre told reporters Saturday.