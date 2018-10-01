Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Michael Flynn, who served as President Donald Trump's national security adviser before pleading guilty to lying to FBI agents, appeared in court Tuesday to push for a sentencing date to be set.

"Mr. Flynn is ready to get this chapter of his life behind him," defense attorney Robert Kelner said.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan made no promises but said he would consider shaving 30 days off the usual time between a final status report by the defense and prosecutors and the sentencing.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December to making false statements to investigators probing Russian meddling in the 2016 election for Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Charging documents allege he lied twice about his interactions with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak on behalf of Trump transition officials.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, but prosecutors could recommend a no-jail sentence in exchange for his cooperation in the Russia probe.

Tuesday's hearing was scheduled by the judge, who explained that he felt "a level of discomfort” at not meeting Flynn before sentencing.

A smattering of protesters in support and in opposition to Flynn gathered outside the Washington federal courthouse for the brief conference. Flynn strode in and walked back out without any comment.

In March, Flynn made his first public appearance since his guilty plea, campaigning for a Republican congressional candidate challenging Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who is one of Trump's constant targets.

He was fired by Trump as national security advisor after just 24 days on the job because, according to the White House, he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Kremlin diplomats.

He was also fired by the prior administration from his post as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014, and President Barack Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn shortly after the November election.

Flynn is one of 20 people and entities indicted in connection with Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians.

Charlie Gile reported from Washington, Tracy Connor reported from New York.