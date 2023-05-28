One dead after shooting on D.C. Metro, police say

A man is dead after a shooting that unfolded on the D.C. Metro, police said Sunday.

The shooting occurred on a Green Line train at the Navy Yard station, according to a tweet from the Metro Transit Police. The station is located in the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood less than a quarter mile from Nationals Park.

"Unfortunately, despite lifesaving measures, the adult male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene," the Metro Transit Police said in the tweet.

More information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and the victim, was limited. A representative for the Metro Transit Police directed questions from NBC News to the Metropolitan Police Department, which could not immediately be reached.

Green Line trains will be delayed and not stopping at Navy Yard while police investigate, according to the Metro's Twitter account.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.