Teenage Paralympic swimmer accuses world record-holding teammate of sexual abuse

A Paralympian swimmer has accused a former teammate of physical, verbal and sexual abuse, including at last year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

In a suit filed Friday in the Federal District Court of Colorado, the swimmer, who is 19 and has autism and an intellectual disability, states that he was "violently and repeatedly sexually assaulted and harassed" by the teammate, who has cerebral palsy.

The swimmer “defied all odds” to become a world-class athlete who “had his life utterly shattered” by a teammate who holds multiple gold medals and world records, the lawsuit states.

He “no longer feels safe training" at the Olympic training center or or attending Paralympic Olympic events and has left “behind the dream to which he had dedicated his entire life, and one of the only environments where he felt appreciated and accepted," the lawsuit states.

The accused teammate did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the U.S. Center for SafeSport — a nonprofit tasked with responding to and preventing sexual misconduct and abuse — are accused in the lawsuit of covering up the alleged abuse and failing to protect the athlete. The lawsuit states that the organizations were aware of prior allegations against the teammate and failed to take action because of the athlete's competitive success.

The suit alleges that the committee and SafeSport had previously received accusations that the swimmer had sexually assaulted other team members.

Representatives from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee called the allegations “extremely concerning” and said the group is taking them very seriously.

“We’ve made the decision to place two staff members on administrative leave and have also stopped the work of several contractors with U.S. Paralympics Swimming,” the committee said in a statement. “We’re also continuing our investigation of the allegations to help us determine the facts, and we are committed to taking appropriate action.”

Representatives for the U.S. Center for SafeSport or USA Swimming did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The suit is seeking a jury trial to determine damages to be paid out by the teammate and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and SafeSport.

The suit seeks to prohibit the accused athlete from participating in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee activities or events.

Records show officials in August indefinitely suspended the teammate as a member of USA Swimming, the complaint states.

The suit is the latest allegation that the U.S. Olympic Committee failed to properly respond to accusations of abuse, the complaint states, pointing to prior findings involving former Olympic gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar and a 2018 lawsuit that accused the committee and USA Taekwondo of sex trafficking.

Previous allegations

The alleged sexual assault against the swimmer began in August 2021, when the athlete — who, according to the complaint, has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old — was in Tokyo for the Paralympic Games, according to the complaint.

The teammates shared a room in the Olympic Village, the suit states.

The teammate was added to SafeSport’s database in September 2020 for “allegations of misconduct,” but his suspension was lifted prior to the Games, according to the complaint.

The teammate suggested to U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee officials that they facilitate the swimmer's move to the training center in Colorado.

The committee failed to notify the Paralympian's parents about prior allegations — an omission that the lawsuit calls "unconscionable" given that the two were set to live together, the complaint states.

A ‘chaperone and coach’

The Paralympian moved, and the teammate acted as his "chaperone and coach," according to the suit.

It states that the swimmer's parents were "scolded" after they contacted the nutrition team to discuss their son’s health and weight loss.

The swimmer began refusing to take showers, where the sexual abuse had allegedly occurred, and started writing stories as a means of escape, including one that featured a character named after the teammate, according to the complaint.

When the Paralympian's parents asked about the story he had written, he told them about the abuse, the complaint states.

The swimmer's coaches told his parents he refused to shower, "yet, USOPC did not inquire why Plaintiff decided to stop showering or whether the showers were a place where Plaintiff did not feel safe," according to the complaint.

Accusations at the training center

In August, the accused teammate left the center and the swimmer began sharing details of his alleged abuse with his parents, according to the suit. He told them that his teammate allegedly forced him to pay for meals, controlled his food intake and alienated him from his teammates, the lawsuit states.

After the accused teammate returned to the training center, the swimmer told his mother the teammate "had shaken him violently, causing him to hit his head on the wall," according to the complaint.

The athlete left the training facility, where he no longer feels safe, and does not attend Olympic events, that suit states.