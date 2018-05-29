USC officials have acknowledged that complaints about Tyndall had been lodged as far back as 2000, but said the supervisor of the health center chose to investigate them on his own and did not bring them to the attention of school leadership.

A 2016 complaint sparked an internal investigation that led USC to begin termination proceedings against Tyndall. But the school admits that after he threatened to sue, he was allowed to resign in exchange for a settlement.

A Los Angeles Times investigation into Tyndall triggered an avalanche of complaints from former patients who say he made lewd comments and subjected them to unnecessarily invasive exams, and more than a dozen lawsuits have been filed.

USC President C.L. Max Nikias announced plans to resign last week as the Board of Trustees said it had "heard the message that something is broken."

University officials have said that any claim the school concealed alleged misdeeds by Tyndall is "patently false." They did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday's court filing.

The lawsuit includes two other plaintiffs. One of them said that on her first-ever visit to a gynecologist for a yeast infection in 2013, Tyndall made her strip down for a "mole check," groped her breasts with ungloved hands and put his ungloved fingers in her, supposedly to see if a speculum would fit.

The other woman saw Tyndall between 2013 and 2016 and said he referred to her genitalia as "beautiful" and made comments like, "You look like a model. I bet your mom looks like a model too."

NBC News' efforts to contact Tyndall were unsuccessful, but he has previously denied wrongdoing to the LA Times, saying his exams were thorough but not sexual. In a letter to the newspaper, he said he knew of only one patient complaint about him, for not wearing gloves during a pelvic exam — which he said was false.