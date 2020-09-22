A day in the life: A teacher, football coach and a parent navigate school in Texas

Katelyn Hamilton, 25, is certified in English as a second language and teaches third grade at Bell’s Hill Elementary School, where 93 percent of the student body is Hispanic. She lives in Waco with her boyfriend and their dog, a pit-lab mix. School started Tuesday; she has 13 kids in-person and nine remote for now.

Coach Bobby Estes, 55, serves as the athletic coordinator and head football coach at North Dallas High School. He lives in a Dallas suburb with his wife and the long-haired spaniel they inherited from one of his sons, who’s off at college. Although school is still virtual and football games don’t start until next month, athletes returned to practice Tuesday.

5:38 a.m.: “I have a work-life balance problem,” Katelyn admits. Yesterday, she prepped her coursework until 10:30 p.m.

“I could probably work all the way up until I go to school, and I still probably wouldn’t feel prepared,” she says.

Her job requires double the effort now as she teaches in-person and virtually, and technological malfunctions just complicate matters. On Thursday, Zoom had glitches because so many people joined the network all at once. The internet slowed, her video lagged and she couldn’t see her students.

“I never feel prepared to work with 8- and 9-year-olds, because they are unpredictable by nature,” she says. “Now, with, you know, everything going on, it’s even worse.”

6:02 a.m.: When Bobby pops back into the house, his wife immediately assumes he must have forgotten either his watch or his phone.

“She knows me well,” he jokes, after grabbing his watch this time around.

He’s already finished his early-morning row, and on the drive to North Dallas High School, he makes a pit stop at McDonald’s to order oatmeal for himself and sausage biscuits for his quarterback.

“It’s worth a dollar or two to make sure that he, you know, has a little bit of something in his stomach before practice,” Bobby says.

The pandemic has been “eye-opening,” as resources he once took for granted disappear. “Social-distancing, masks, all those things are extremely important to keep coaches and kids healthy,” he says, but virtual learning has ramifications, too.

Even if the district does pass out free meals, daily breakfasts and lunches can’t happen in the same way without students in the building. Bus transportation doesn’t run at the right times anymore, even though many of the teens still rely on it. One of his athletes walks two miles each way just to get to practice.

“He’s got a pretty good hike,” Bobby says. But “he’s a captain and a leader, and he’s there every time we open the doors.”

6:51 a.m.: Bobby just got to school, and some of his athletes beat him there.

It’s been raining lately, so today at practice the players will substitute a soggy field for nearby concrete while they go through their conditioning stations. Tuesday was their first day back since July, but they’re already making strides.

The team is staring down a tough first game in October, when they’ll go up against the Alvarado Indians, who will have already been playing for weeks.

“We’re gonna be dusting the cobwebs off, kinda getting used to each other,” Bobby says, while “they’ve already worked out all the kinks.”

7:09 a.m.: Katelyn sits at her desk, preparing for math at the start of the day. “Hopefully, Zoom will work this morning,” she says.

She’s also double-checking to see if any of her online students submitted work after hours.

Katelyn Hamilton connects with her online students while her in-person class works with a teacher's aide. Julia Robinson / for NBC News

In a few minutes, her earliest third graders will start to arrive at Bell's Hill Elementary School, have their temperatures taken and make their way to her classroom. They’ll wear masks, but no other protective gear. Same with her. Although some of her colleagues in another department were issued face shields, she wasn’t, and she hasn’t bought one yet.

9:34 a.m.: Two coaches at North Dallas High School pull together the “cloth,” T-shirts and shorts destined for each athlete’s locker.

“Monday, when they put that helmet on, football’s officially started,” he says. “Football is real when a helmet goes on your head.”

Their first practices this season have focused instead on strength and conditioning. Today, players went through a circuit of six stations, then worked on their defense for 45 minutes. When they did route redirections, one kid asked, perplexed: were they allowed to touch each other?

Bob Estes wraps up the first day of practice with his team. Jaime Carrero / for NBC News

The players don’t wear masks to exercise, and won’t when they go up against other teams, either. “It’s just part of the game, and we are taking risks to play this game,” Bobby says. “We’re really trying to hope that we don’t have to live in fear, I guess.”

10:31 a.m.: The morning has gone well, though it’s been “a little bit bumpy,” Katelyn says.

Students didn’t learn much new material once school shut down in March, so the children aren’t yet ready for third-grade math. “We’re workin’, we’re gonna get there. I have no doubt about it,” she says.

Her class is also experiencing some behavioral issues after such a long break. Some of her remote students didn’t even have access to the internet until the school district delivered hot spots to them yesterday. Today, attendance looks good — all but one virtual student signed on this morning, and a lone in-person kid has been marked absent.

Katelyn Hamilton teaches math to her third grade class. Julia Robinson / for NBC News

“Now, I think we’re kinda getting more into the groove of things, so hopefully that should be, like, most of the hiccups,” Katelyn says.

11:58 a.m.: Katelyn sits in the library, where teachers chitchat, one per table, as they eat their lunch. She ordered her weekly Jimmy John’s sandwich, a time-honored tradition. “It’s just a small little thing to look forward to,” she says. “But it just makes Fridays even better.”

After she picked up the kids from art class, they wiped down their tables ahead of lunch and delved deeper into “The One and Only Ivan.” She videotaped herself for her virtual learners as she read, and in-person students could choose whether to direct their attention to her desk or watch on the projector.

Katelyn has also started recording some of her lessons for class, so her students who are physically present can get used to the format in case school gets shut down again.

12:21 p.m.: Bobby has moved into his cubby office, which was probably a storage room in another life, he says. “Fancy offices, you tend not to work in ’em, because you don’t want to mess them up,” he says. “Just a place to put a computer, that’s all I need.”

Bob Estes in his office during a Zoom meeting. Jaime Carrero / for NBC News

The coaches got lunch to go and ate as a staff in their office. It was Bobby’s first hamburger since mid-June; he’s been on a health kick while some of his players gain the so-called “Covid 15.”

“One kid said, ‘Coach, I gotta lose weight before we get back to school, ’cause my pants don’t fit,’” Bobby says.

The team’s summer strength and conditioning workouts were cut short by Dallas County, after physical fitness had already fallen by the wayside for most of the spring. Those lost months mean that “our kids aren’t as strong as they would have been,” Bobby says.

3:33 p.m.: Woodrow Wilson High School sits beneath a flight pattern for Dallas’ in-town airport, Love Field, and when Bobby worked there, a Southwest Airlines jet zoomed by every five minutes or so. But for almost 10 days after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, the skies had gone eerily quiet, with no commercial planes in sight.

Bobby remembers the moment when a Southwest jet finally flew over the school again. “Kids stopped for about a half-second and started clapping,” he says. “It brought back a sense of normalcy.”

Texas high school football has only ever stopped for three reasons: Pearl Harbor, 9/11 and now Covid-19. “We’re way in uncharted territory,” Bobby says.

3:55 p.m.: Something great happened earlier today, Katelyn says: one of her students had his nose sticking out of his mask, but then another kid quietly got his attention and corrected him.

After lunch, her class continued their studies, with a little bit of partying thrown in to reward reading and writing in their journals. Katelyn also commemorated the 19th anniversary of 9/11, with a read-aloud of “Fireboat,” a children’s book about the retired John J. Harvey fireboat that returned to service amid the tragedy, and photos of the twin towers and the Pentagon.

Katelyn Hamilton helps Janelle Maldonado connect to an iPad app during an indoor recess. Julia Robinson / for NBC News

Katelyn Hamilton asks Damario Lebron to use his iPad to connect to a class with the school counselor while she connects to her online students. Julia Robinson / for NBC News

A wasp nest sabotaged recess after one child got stung, so the kids instead played on their iPads. Dismissal went smoothly at the end of the day, and now, she and a friend are about to start planning the weeks to come.

5:55 p.m.: “It’s guy night,” Bobby says, or at least that’s what his wife calls it.

He and his staff are on a scouting trip to watch the Alvarado team, whom they’ll play against during their first game in October. “It’s just exciting to get back doing football stuff,” he says.

The locker room finally looks how it should again, with clothes and helmets in place. “For an old ball coach,” he says, “that’s what you’re looking for. You’re looking for familiarity,” and the hope “that you’re actually gonna make a difference.”

Bob Estes discusses the schedule with his coaches. Jaime Carrero / for NBC News

“That’s what you’ve done your entire life.”

8:40 p.m.: After grabbing dinner at a chain restaurant with her boyfriend and their friend, Katelyn says she’ll watch “Married at First Sight” or “Selling Sunset” at home while organizing morning activities for the week.

Katelyn Hamilton during dinner with her boyfriend. Julia Robinson / for NBC News

Today, three different students asked her if they will have to take the STAAR test, Texas’ standardized assessment that’s administered in the spring. “They’re already nervous about it, and I mean, it’s the first week of school,” Katelyn says.

She tells them just to do their best, but her students do have gaps in their knowledge after missing a significant chunk of second grade. She also realizes a closure could come at any time with the pandemic.

“It’s hard to celebrate,” she says, “’cause I know that there’s just so much more to come.”

10:00 p.m.: After Bobby arrives home from Alvarado, he says he’s going to set down his gym bag, take a shower and get some shut-eye before practice tomorrow. Helmets and shoulder pads get thrown into the mix next week. “Everybody’s a hero in shorts,” Bobby jokes.

His tool may be football, but he tries to use it to teach discipline and nurture his players into a brotherhood, lessons “that last a lifetime.”

“Winning helps. Winning’s fun. But it’s not always about the winning,” he says. “It’s about just teaching young men — whether they’re Black, white or brown — to work as a team and to care for one another.”