Is China really buying up U.S. farmland? Here’s what we found

State and federal lawmakers are pushing to regulate foreign ownership of U.S. real estate because of fears that Chinese entities are creating a national security risk by amassing swaths of U.S. farmland, some of it near sensitive sites.

A review by NBC News of thousands of documents filed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, however, shows very few purchases by Chinese buyers in the past year and a half — fewer than 1,400 acres in a country with 1.3 billion acres of agricultural land. In fact, the total amount of U.S. agricultural land owned by Chinese interests is less than three-hundredths of 1%.

But the review also reveals a federal oversight system in which reporting of foreign ownership is lax and enforcement minimal.

Any foreign individual or entity that buys or leases U.S. agricultural land is required by federal law to report the transaction to the USDA within 90 days, yet some were not reported for years — in one case, more than 20 years. And in that same time period, no one has been fined more than $121,000 for failure to make such a report.

NBC News was able to review filings on foreign purchases and leases of agricultural land, meaning both farm and forestry land, from 35 states since Jan. 1, 2022. The vast majority of the transactions were European wind power companies leasing land from U.S. farmers to build wind turbines. One Italian wind company disclosed 40 new leases of farmland in just one rural Illinois county. The same company had leases in at least four other states.

In those 35 states, NBC News found 11 purchases by Chinese entities that had been reported to the USDA from Jan. 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

Several of the disclosures were not recent sales, and at least one was a repeat of a previous disclosure. Another was not reported to the government till it had been revealed in the media.

Smithfield Foods reported that it bought 186 acres in 2022 and 2023 in Missouri and North Carolina, adding to its existing U.S. portfolio of less than 128,000 acres, according to a company spokesman. Formerly a U.S. owned company, Smithfield Foods was bought by a Chinese firm in 2013.

“There are important issues to be addressed between the U.S. and China,” said Jim Monroe, Smithfield’s vice president of corporate affairs. “Ownership of U.S. agricultural land is not one of them.”

The Syngenta tent at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill., in 2017. Daniel Acker / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Syngenta Group filed six disclosures of a total of 772 acres spread across Iowa, Florida and California, but the purchases had already been reported to the USDA when they were made under the company’s former owner, a Swiss company. Syngenta was bought by a Chinese firm in 2017.

Saswato Das, a spokesperson for Syngenta, told NBC News the company owns or leases a total of 6,000 acres in the U.S.

Das said that Syngenta uses a “significant portion” of its U.S. land for research on its products that is required by the USDA or the Environmental Protection Agency. The agencies require that the company test the seeds and chemicals it plans to sell. “All of these activities are conducted on fields and farms in the U.S. to benefit American farmers,” said Das.

A Hong Kong company that had bought 365 acres in North Dakota did not disclose its purchases to the USDA until CNBC revealed national security concerns had been raised about the land’s proximity to Grand Forks Air Force Base.