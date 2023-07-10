Teen girl missing found at military base and storms slam Northeast: Morning Rundown

In today’s newsletter: President Biden travelled to London ahead of a highly anticipated NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. A slow-moving weather system brought heavy rains in the Northeast and caused at least one death in New York. Plus, a big change in Wimbledon's strict dress code.

Here’s what to know today.

Biden cools hopes of Ukraine joining NATO ahead of summit

President Joe Biden kicked off the first full day of his trip to Europe with a visit to London, where he’s meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III.

The war in Ukraine will be at the top of the agenda for Biden and Sunak, as they prepare to discuss Kyiv’s bid for NATO membership ahead of a highly-anticipated summit in Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital.

The Biden-Sunak meeting comes after the Pentagon announced the U.S. would provide cluster munitions to Ukraine to boost its military in the fight against Russia — a move that the British leader has indicated he disapproves of.

The final leg of the trip will be in Helsinki, where Biden is expected to celebrate the expanding NATO alliance, with Finland as the newest member of NATO.

Read more on Biden’s European tour.

Rare flash flood warning issued for New York as a woman dies trying to evacuate

Federal forecasters issued a rare flash flood warning for much of New York City as heavy rain in the Northeast caused at least one death. A summer storm was moving slowly over the region, from Washington, D.C., to New England, prompting concerns for low-lying areas.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for Orange County, 60 miles north of New York City, where a woman was swept away by rapid waters as she sought higher ground with her dog.

Analysis: Dozens of witnesses have testified as the Jan. 6-focused grand jury probes Trump

In an NBC News analysis, federal grand jurors looking into Donald Trump’s attempts to stop the transfer of presidential power after his 2020 election loss have heard testimony from dozens of witnesses in an investigation spanning from before Election Day through the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

While a grand jury in Miami indicted Trump on 37 counts on seven federal charges in early June in connection with the classified documents investigation, a federal grand jury in Washington has continued to meet on the third floor of the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in the 2020 election inquiry.

The Washington residents sitting on the grand jury have heard testimony from witnesses ranging from little-known campaign aides to Secret Service agents to the former vice president of the United States.

First victim of alleged Philadelphia mass shooter was killed 44 hours earlier, police say

The first of five people killed by a mass shooter in Philadelphia last week was most likely fatally shot about 44 hours before the others, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police say that in an investigation with the help of the local medical examiner’s office, they determined that Joseph Wamah Jr., 21 was killed July 2. A 911 call reported gunshots near the victim’s house, but the police were dispatched to the wrong address.

Marine taken into custody after missing teen girl found in barracks of California base

A Marine was detained last month after a missing 14-year-old girl was found in the barracks of a California base, according to authorities. He has not been formally charged.

Military police at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside found the teenager on June 28, after her grandmother reported her missing on June 13, saying she had run away from home four days earlier.

▼ Today’s Talker

Wimbledon changed its women’s dress code...

… for the first time, allowing female tennis players to wear dark-colored undershorts. The tournament has been widely known for its strict all-white dress code. The change is intended to ease anxiety around periods, as it has also remained a taboo subject in sports despite being a natural part of female physiology.

▼ Politics in Brief

Government funding: A brewing battle over how to fund the federal government is poised to escalate this week when Congress returns from a two-week recess.

Florida democrats: Ron DeSantis’ inability to close the gap in the polls against former President Donald Trump has breathed new life into a party that has been stuck in the political wilderness.

State laws: A majority of bills aimed at restricting the rights of LGBTQ people have become law in the past three years, but most of those that have faced legal challenges haven’t been held up in court.

▼ Staff Pick

A million-dollar bounty

They’ve had a million dollar bounties placed on their heads by Hong Kong authorities for information leading to their arrest. But activists Finn Lau, Nathan Law and Kevin Yam told NBC News they would continue to speak out about democracy and human rights in the city from their new homes in the U.K. and Australia. Law told NBC News he considers the bounties a badge of honor because he was “pressurizing the government and they are nervous about it.”— Henry Austin, senior editor

▼ In Case You Missed It

Videos of the rapes of 10 unconscious boys were found on the cellphone of a Tennessee soccer coach after he left it behind at a restaurant.

The FDA is being asked to investigate Logan Paul’s energy drink, PRIME, which has the caffeine of six Coke cans.

A Georgia mayor has been charged with burglary and criminal trespassing.

One person died and at least 15 people were left injured after a car driving wrong way collided with bus in Chicago.

Kidney stones are rising among children and teens, especially girls, according to new research.

▼ Select: Online Shopping, Simplified

The wait is over: Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow and lasts through Wednesday. The 48-hour sale offers deals exclusively available to Prime members, featuring discounts on tech, kitchen gadgets, pet supplies, beauty and skincare, home basics and more. Here’s what else to know ahead of the big day.

