Biden in Europe live updates: President arrives in U.K. for talks

President Joe Biden kicked off the first full day of his trip to Europe with a visit to London, where he will meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III.

The war in Ukraine will be at the top of the agenda for the two world leaders, as they prepare to discuss Kyiv's bid for NATO membership ahead of a highly-anticipated summit in Vilnius, Lithuania's capital.

The meeting comes after the Pentagon announced the U.S. would provide cluster munitions to Ukraine to boost its military in the fight against Russia — a move Sunak has made clear he disapproves of.