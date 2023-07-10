Biden in Europe live updates: President arrives in U.K. for talks

President Joe Biden kicked off the first full day of his trip to Europe with a visit to London, where he will meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III.
The war in Ukraine will be at the top of the agenda for the two world leaders, as they prepare to discuss Kyiv's bid for NATO membership ahead of a highly-anticipated summit in Vilnius, Lithuania's capital.
The meeting comes after the Pentagon announced the U.S. would provide cluster munitions to Ukraine to boost its military in the fight against Russia — a move Sunak has made clear he disapproves of.
What to know about Biden's Europe trip
- Biden will first hold talks with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and will have his first meeting with King Charles III since the monarch's coronation.
- The much-anticipated NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, is the centerpiece of the trip, with alliance leaders to debate the war in Ukraine and revise plans for dealing with Russian aggression.
- The final leg of the trip will be in Helsinki, where Biden on Thursday is expected to celebrate the expanding alliance, with Finland as the newest member of NATO
Talks come as Sunak speaks out against use of cluster munitions
Biden’s meeting with Sunak comes after the British prime minister expressed disapproval of the use of cluster munitions following the U.S.’s decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine.
Sunak said over the weekend that the U.K. “discourages” the use of cluster bombs after the U.S. announced its decision to give them to Kyiv.
Some human rights groups oppose the use of cluster munitions because of concerns that unexploded bomblets, or duds, could explode after battle, potentially injuring or killing innocent civilians.
Sunak noted that the U.K. was one of at least 123 countries that signed a convention banning use of cluster munitions, saying: “We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion, but we’ve done that by providing heavy battle tanks and most recently long-range weapons, you know, and hopefully all countries can continue to support Ukraine.”
What to expect on Monday
Biden will face a busy day of talks and meetings aimed at strengthening the "special relationship" between the U.S. and U.K. on Monday.
The president is expected to first hold talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing St. The talks will mark the sixth meeting between the two world leaders since Sunak took office last October.
Biden is later expected to visit King Charles III at Windsor Castle, a royal residence outside London. This will be their first meeting since the king's coronation, which Biden did not attend, with first lady Jill Biden going in his place.
President Joe Biden launched his trip to Europe on Monday with a visit to Britain's capital, where he will meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III.
The two world leaders will look to strengthen the "special relationship" between their two countries — an alliance that has been tested by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The war in Ukraine will be at the top of the agenda, with Biden and Sunak expected to discuss the counteroffensive, as well as Ukraine’s bid to join NATO.