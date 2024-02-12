LAS VEGAS — The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, capping off a thriller in Las Vegas that saw several lead changes in the second half before ending in just the second Super Bowl to go to overtime.

Patrick Mahomes' 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman ended it at 25-22, which came after 49ers kicker Jake Moody’s 27-yard field goal had given San Francisco a 22-19 lead in overtime.

The Chiefs will bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second year in a row and the third time in five years after Mahomes rallied his team which had been dominated by San Francisco in the first half.

The Chiefs' win cemented coach Andy Reid and Mahomes’ team as the NFL's new dynasty.

Mahomes was named MVP.

The game started slowly with the two defenses dominating and each team making mistakes. The 49ers got off to a 10-0 start and were up by a touchdown at halftime.

The Chiefs staged a dramatic rally to stun San Francisco in the 2020 Super Bowl and Sunday's win had a similar vibe. All three of the Chiefs' recent Super Bowl wins came after being down 10 points.

The back-to-back Super Bowl champion Chiefs accomplished a feat not done since the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers in 2004 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005 for consecutive championships.

Super Bowl 58 had been a long-awaited rematch, prompting some to wonder whether this game serves as a prophecy for the November election, during which President Joe Biden is expected to face former President Donald Trump.

The prophecy also mentioned how pop star Taylor Swift debuted a new album four years ago, and she recently announced a new album dropping in April.

Swift, who made the (approximately) 13-hour trip from Tokyo, served as cheer captain for boyfriend Travis Kelce, Kansas City’s tight end.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Still, Kelce didn't have the night of his career.

Just before the end of the first half, Kelce, arguably the greatest tight end of all time, only had a single catch for 1 yard. But he came alive after halftime and ended up with 9 catches for 93 yards.

He came through with one the biggest plays of OT, hauling in a 7-yard catch on second-and-7 from the San Francisco 10. Mahomes found Hardman on the next play, for the walk-off win.

The 49ers were slowed by a slew of injuries during the season’s biggest game.

Early in the game, linebacker Dre Greenlaw slipped while jogging onto the field after a commercial break and was carted off the field for a reported Achilles injury.

In the third quarter, wide receiver Deebo Samuel went out with a hamstring injury, marking the Niners’ second injury on the night.

With about 2½ minutes left in the third, guard Jon Feliciano joined his teammates in the blue tent, prompting an injury timeout. In overtime, tight end George Kittle momentarily left the field with a shoulder injury.

