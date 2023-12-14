In America's Heartland, a child of Peruvian immigrants is trying to snag a U.S. House seat. If he succeeds, he'd be the first Latino elected to Congress from Nebraska.

Tony Vargas, 39, a Nebraska state senator, is mounting a second challenge to four-term incumbent Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican, in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.

Vargas is drawing on his working-class roots to connect with voters. And Democrats are betting that his support for abortion rights, his state legislative record and name familiarity, as well as presidential election turnout, will help him win the district that gave Joe Biden an electoral vote in 2020.

In his attempt in 2022, Vargas fell fewer than 6,000 votes short of defeating Bacon in the district that was made slightly more Republican in 2020 redistricting.

“Same person, same district. In a presidential year, you are going to have presidential turnout numbers,” said Democratic consultant Chuck Rocha, founder of Solidarity Strategies and a former adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign.

Vargas is already off to a notable start, coming in third among all congressional challengers in both parties in fundraising in the third quarter. By doing so, he brings more national attention to his race and can draw more contributions.

He outraised Bacon by more than $300,000, with two-thirds coming in the first 24 hours of fundraising. The majority of contributions were working-class Nebraskans who, Vargas said, don't believe Bacon is fighting on behalf of everyday people.

Bacon is still the money leader, with more than $1 million in cash on hand through Sept. 30, compared with Vargas’ $751,914.

Nebraska state Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha speaks at an education committee hearing in Lincoln in 2017. Nati Harnik / AP file

Candidates have until March to file, but so far, Vargas is the only Democratic candidate.

Vargas told NBC News that he is living out his father's legacy with his campaign. His father, Virgilio Vargas, a machinist, died of Covid in New York in March 2020. He hated politics, but Vargas said his father is his biggest inspiration.

“He always made me make the commitment that I was not going to lose sight of the people that are actually looking for representatives to stand up for them, that we need people that recognize the middle class doesn’t happen magically,” Vargas said. “It’s the investments we make.”

Vargas speaks during a debate in Lincoln on July 29, 2020. He fell two votes short of the 30 he needed to introduce a meatpacking safety bill in the waning days of the 2020 session. Nati Harnik / AP file

Vargas was born in Flushing, in Queens, New York, and raised on Long Island. His father and mother, Lidia, arrived in the United States at 19, later becoming U.S. citizens.

According to Vargas, his father initially found work where he could. He worked night shifts, did deliveries, sold hot dogs. Eventually, Virgilio Vargas landed a union job as a machinist. Vargas' mother, now 75, finally retired this month from a bank job, where she started in customer service. She also had worked in a picture frame factory and was a union member, Vargas said.

Vargas, the youngest of three boys, was the first in his family to graduate from college, earning a bachelor's degree in biology/psychology and a master's degree in science. He taught seventh grade science in Brooklyn.

Banking on 'community'

Vargas was dating his wife, Laura, when a job opportunity opened in Nebraska for her and he followed. He fell in love with the Midwestern state, too. Their daughter, Ava, and son, Luca, were both born in Nebraska.

“Nebraska was just sort of working-class families, like my parents. The major jobs that you see are in agriculture or manufacturing, in food processing plants, and that really reminded me of what my parents did and what they sacrificed for me,” Vargas said.