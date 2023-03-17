El Salvador approves emergency rules again to round up suspected gang members

El Salvador’s congress has voted to approve yet another extension of emergency rules allowing police to round up suspected members of street gangs.

The vote late Wednesday was widely expected, and marks the 12th such one-month extension granted to President Nayib Bukele since the measure was first approved on March 27, 2022.

The crackdown has resulted in over 65,000 arrests and thousands of alleged rights abuses, but remains popular in a country where gangs once demanded protection payments with impunity.

Opinion polls suggest that about 9 out of 10 Salvadorans approve of the government’s anti-crime strategy.

The extension came on the same day the government sent 2,000 more suspects to a huge new prison built especially for gang members Wednesday, and the justice minister vowed that “they will never return” to the streets.