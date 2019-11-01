Breaking News Emails
Talk of doom and a many pleas for donations paid off for the Julian Castro campaign which announced Friday it had reached its $800,000 fundraising goal.
“We’re not going anywhere,” campaign manager Maya Rupert said in a statement.
Just 12 days ago, the Castro campaign warned that it needed to raise $800,000 by Oct. 31 or “I’ll have no choice but to end my race for President.”
The campaign said the support that’s come since Castro’s urgent plea has led to an October fundraising haul of more than $1 million from 50,000 donors and that Thursday was the best fundraising day of the campaign.
Castro’s campaign had $672,334 cash on hand Sept. 30, the end of this year’s third quarter.
“Time and time again this campaign has defied expectations with the support of an army of dedicated, grassroots supporters,” Rupert stated.
Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development secretary under President Obama, has not accepted money from lobbyists, political action committees and executives in the fossil fuel industry.
Unlike other candidates who hold political office, Castro did not have a stocked campaign chest to help boost his campaign when he launched in January.
That has left him to be very dependent on grassroots contributions and he had been struggling to see a groundswell of support from small donors as Bernie Sanders did in his 2016 campaign.
He’s run a lean campaign, although he committed early to paying staff $15 an hour. His staff began organizing to form a union as soon as his campaign began, with Castro’s support.
He has spent little on television campaign advertising — in part because of his tight budget — but has been a heavy spender on digital ads. He's also gotten some help from backers such as comedian Cristela Alonzo, who tweeted she was donating the proceeds of one of her Las Vegas shows to his campaign.
After a breakout performance in the first debate in Miami, Castro suffered a blow after he clashed with former Vice President Joe Biden over health care and questioned Biden’s memory of what he’d said during the debate.
Castro, a former San Antonio mayor, was to be in Iowa Friday through Monday.
Throughout the campaign, Castro has struggled with recognition and in polling. He continues to be at about 1 percent. However, in polls with samples that include more Latinos, he polls in double digits. A poll commissioned by Univision after the debate had Castro polling third with 12 percent, after Biden, 22 percent, and Sanders, 20 percent.
Although he's met the fundraising requirement for the November 20 debate in Georgia, Castro has not met the polling requirement.
With the money raised in October's do-or-die fundraising blitz, Castro can spend more on advertising, potentially television, to raise his recognition and possibly improve in the polls.
