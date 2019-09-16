Breaking News Emails
Climate scientist and activist Nicole Hernandez Hammer has her mother to thank for instilling in her a love of nature. Originally from Guatemala, Hernandez Hammer vividly remembers using the river to wash clothes and picking fruit straight from trees.
“I learned that nature could be as valuable as money," she said. "If you don’t have access to clean air or clean water to drink, then you are deprived."
At the intersection of science and activism, Hernandez Hammer did extensive work in South Florida as the climate science and community advocate at the Union of Concerned Scientists, focusing on the impact of sea level rise on communities, many of them Latino, then directing her knowledge to educating the public. She was also the Florida field manager for Moms Clean Air Force, which advocates limiting pollution and toxic chemicals.
Her work earned her an invitation to the 2015 State of the Union address as then-first lady Michelle Obama’s guest.
Currently, Hernandez Hammer works in Rhode Island — another coastal state — as project director for the nonprofit Clean Energy States Alliance, working on solar projects for low- and moderate-income communities.
"I see how people are being hurt by climate change and I want to help them," Hernandez Hammer tells NBC News. "I want my son to know I was part of the effort to achieve environmental justice. Use whatever platform you have to talk about it."
