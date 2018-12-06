By Gwen Aviles

The Golden Globe nominations are celebrating a number of acclaimed Latino and Spanish-speaking actors as well as one of the film industry's top directors, who hails from Mexico.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is up for a "Best Actor in a Motion Picture" for his performance in Mary Poppins Returns, a sequel to the beloved 1964 movie which tells the story of Mary Poppins’ reunion with Jane and her brother, Michael. Miranda stars as Jack, a lamplighter and former apprentice of Bert from the original film, and features the talented musical theater star doing what he does best: singing and rapping. If Miranda wins, this will be his first Golden Globe (he was previously nominated in the “Best Original Song” category for Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go.”

Acclaimed Mexican film director Alfonso Cuarón racked up several Golden Globes nominations for a movie that is the talk of film critics everywhere. The Mexican film director, screenwriter and producer was nominated for the “Best Director — Motion Picture” and “Best Screenplay — Motion Picture” categories for his work in Roma, which has also been nominated for the “Best Picture — Foreign Language” category. Roma, a semi-autobiographical look at class differences in Mexico City through the eyes of an upper-middle-class Mexican family and their housekeeper in 1970s Mexico, began its limited theater run on Nov. 21 and will be available on Netflix starting Dec. 14.

Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramírez is up for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie for his acclaimed portrayal of the late designer Gianni Versace in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Spain is seeing several talented actors in the Golden Globes lineup. Two of them have nominated before, so the question is, will this be the year they win?

Antonio Banderas is nominated for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie" for his role as the painter Pablo Picasso in the Nat Geo show, "Genius: Picasso."

This is the fourth time Banderas is on the list for a for a Golden Globe. He was nominated for his performances in Evita (1996), The Mask of Zorro (1998) and And Starring Pancho Villa As Himself (2003)

Banderas will face off fellow Spanish actor Daniel Brühl, who plays Dr. Laszlo Kreizler on the hit TNT drama,The Alienist; the show was nominated too.

Acclaimed Spanish actress Penélope Cruz is nominated for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Motion Picture" for her portrayal of Donatella Versace in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Like Banderas, Cruz has been nominated for the award three times before for her performances in Volver (2006), Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) and Nine (2009), but like Banderas, she's never taken the award home yet.

