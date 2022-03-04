In Puerto Rico, surprise as businessman is arrested as Canadian fugitive, gang leader

Last week, phones across Puerto Rico began to ring as members of a private WhatsApp group dedicated to helping others in the U.S. territory stared at their screens in disbelief.

The businessman they knew as administrator of that chat — someone who organized philanthropic efforts such as a Christmas toy drive for needy children and renovations for an elementary school — had just been arrested.

Conor Vincent D’Monte, who went by Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a leader of a violent gang sought by Canadian authorities on charges including first-degree murder. He had been on the run for more than a decade.

“It’s like a Netflix story,” said Antonio Torres, chief deputy U.S. marshal for the district of Puerto Rico.

Authorities don’t know exactly when D’Monte, 44, arrived in Puerto Rico, but they believe he had been using the alias “Johnny Williams” for at least several months. The 6-foot, 1-inch fugitive settled into a rural, eastern mountain community near El Yunque rainforest, living in a house on a street with no name in a working-class neighborhood, Torres said.

Every month, D’Monte would accompany employees of a nonprofit organization known as Karma Honey Project to a farmer’s market in the nearby city of Carolina, said a woman who lived in the same community and sold goods next to his stall. She declined to give her name out of fear.

“No one knew anything,” she said, adding that she always was struck by his quiet demeanor. “We were surprised.”

D’Monte remains in federal prison in Puerto Rico as he awaits an extradition process. His public defense attorney declined comment, but she noted in a court hearing on Thursday that D’Monte, who has Canadian and Irish citizenship, requested that the consulates of those countries be notified.

Those who met D’Monte said he never made any efforts to hide. He even met with Puerto Rico’s agriculture secretary and a local senator and was invited to the governor’s mansion last month for his role in trying to save honeybees after Hurricane Maria as part of his involvement with the Karma Honey Project, a nonprofit company created in February 2019. Its president, Candice Galek, is a Miami entrepreneur and former model. Neither Galek nor her company returned messages for comment.

In its 2020 annual report, the most recent one available, the company stated that its volume of business did not exceed $3 million. Its balance sheet reported no assets or liabilities, according to filings with Puerto Rico’s Registry of Corporations and Entities.

“The guy fooled us all,” said a Puerto Rican businessman who asked that his name not be used out of fear.

