Breaking News Emails
A Texas school board voted that a teacher who tried to report undocumented students in her school district to Donald Trump through a series of public tweets — that she thought were private messages to the president — should be fired.
The Fort Worth Independent School District unanimously voted 8-0 to terminate the employment of Georgia Clark at a special meeting Tuesday. She still has an opportunity to appeal the vote with the state, NBC Dallas-Fort worth reports.
Clark,an English teacher at Carter-Riverside High School, tweeted that the school she worked at had been “taken over” by “illegal students from Mexico,” that Trump was elected “on the promise that a wall would be built to protect our borders” and tweeted multiple statements referencing "illegals."
The tweets started gaining attention on social media last week, and Clark's account was deleted May 29. She was placed on administrative leave after the school district became aware of the tweets.
Clark has previously been investigated for similar comments, according to district records obtained by NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.
She was suspended in 2013 after she allegedly referred to a group of students as "Little Mexico" and another student as "white bread."
Clark is also currently under investigation for a complaint that she allegedly told a student to "Show me your papers ... you are illegal," after the student asked for permission to use the bathroom.
According to district documents, Clark told an investigator she thought the tweets were direct messages to President Trump and didn't know they were public.
The Hispanic student population in Fort Worth Independent School District is nearly 63 percent. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that about 88 percent of the students at the school Clark had been teaching are Hispanic.