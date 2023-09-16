Live updates UAW strike: Sen. Fetterman to walk picket line in Michigan as UAW strike enters second day

Obama calls on big three automakers to 'do right' by their workers Former President Barack Obama said the big three automakers need to "do right" by their workers. "Fourteen years ago, when the big three automakers were struggling to stay afloat, my administration and the American people stepped in to support them. So did the auto workers in the UAW who sacrificed pay and benefits to help get the companies back on their feet," he said in a statement Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Now that our carmakers are enjoying robust profits, it’s time to do right by those same workers so the industry can emerge more united and competitive than ever," he continued. Share this -





'On my way to join you now': Sen. Fetterman heads to picket line in Michigan





The auto workers strike will drive up car prices, but not right away -- unless consumers panic DALLAS — Car shoppers are heading for a new round of sticker shock if the strike by the United Auto Workers doesn't end soon, particularly for popular vehicles already in short supply. The number of vehicles on dealer lots will shrink the longer the walkout goes on. Dealers are likely to lose incentives that the manufacturers pay them to boost sales by cutting prices. And consumers might make things worse with panic buying. Many analysts think it will take several weeks before dealer lots start to look a bit empty. Ford, General Motors and Stellantis built up inventories of vehicles ahead of Thursday night's strike, and the UAW decided to limit the walkout to just three plants — at least for now. "Guys at the dealerships are going to tell you, 'The UAW this and that,' but their lots are full of cars now," says Ivan Drury, the director of insights at Edmunds, a provider of information about the auto industry. He estimates that at current inventory levels and the pace of vehicle sales, most car shoppers shouldn't notice much change for a couple of months.





