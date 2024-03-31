IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Man narrowly escapes saw blade barreling towards him in Oregon

Video of the incident shows the man entering the store mere seconds before a large saw blade rolls quickly in his direction from across the parking lot.
A man enters Quicktrips Neighborhood Market mere seconds before a large saw blade rolls from across the parking lot in Eugene, Ore., on Thursday.Courtesy Amit Grewal
By Mirna Alsharif

It wasn't his time.

In a scene out of horror movie a man narrowly escaped a saw blade as it came barreling towards him outside a store in Oregon.

The man was safely inside the store with the door closed behind him before the blade latched itself into the building's facade.

“That just stuck in your wall,” the man is heard saying to the shop owner following the incident.

The shop owner and a customer could be seen walking over to the entrance after the saw blade made impact.



Mirna Alsharif

Breaking news reporter