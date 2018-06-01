Was it an Iranian terror plot or a false flag operation?

"There are no simple stories in this patch," said Daniel Benjamin, the State Department's coordinator for counterterrorism during the Obama administration.

There are three competing theories circulating in the media and the corridors of power:

It was a state-sponsored operation by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) or its overseas branch, the Quds Force, mounted with the blessing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

It was a rogue operation by the IRGC or the Quds force, mounted without the knowledge of Iran's elected government.

It was a false flag operation devised by the MEK, intended to embarrass Iran while Iran's president was in Europe seeking to shore up backing for the Iran nuclear deal after the American withdrawal.

The Iranians are pointing the finger at MEK itself. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif used his Twitter account to raise the possibility of a false flag operation. "How convenient," he tweeted Monday. "Just as we embark on a presidential visit to Europe, an alleged Iranian operation and its 'plotters' arrested…"

A spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Iranian diplomat arrested by Belgian authorities was wrongly accused and had nothing to do with the plot. "The claims against the Iranian diplomat are baseless and we categorically reject them," said the spokesman, Bahram Ghassemi. "The other individuals arrested are known members of the so-called 'Mojahedin-e Khalq' terrorist group. The group is an oppressive cult with a long history of terrorist activity and targeting innocent civilians going back decades and the ties of the mentioned individuals with it have long been established."

Specifically, Ghassemi pointed to Amir Sadouni, the male half of the couple arrested Saturday. Ghassemi claimed Sadouni had long been a member of MEK and produced a photograph purportedly of Sadouni with a senior MEK official.

The Belgian prosecutor's spokesman, however, said Wednesday the MEK is not suspected in the plot at this stage of the investigation.

How convenient: Just as we embark on a presidential visit to Europe, an alleged Iranian operation and its “plotters” arrested. Iran unequivocally condemns all violence & terror anywhere, and is ready to work with all concerned to uncover what is a sinister false flag ploy. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 2, 2018

A U.S. intelligence official suggested that he would not be surprised by any of the possibilities … or others … but he and others noted that if it was directed by the Iranian government, it would be an "extraordinary operation, not what we are used to seeing … but it is consistent with their aggressiveness of late."

In a speech to the Heritage Foundation in May, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, providing no details, that "Today, the Iranian Quds Force conducts covert assassination operations in the heart of Europe." The State Department declined comment on the statement.

But the timing of the attack would've been odd for the Iranian government or the IRGC, since it came just before Iran's President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Vienna Tuesday for the beginning of a European diplomatic swing.

Hooman Majd, an Iranian-American author and contributor to NBC News, also points to the location of the target, Paris, as odd. French President Emmanuel Macron has been the chief European advocate of holding the nuclear deal, the JCPOA, together.

"The MEK does this every year," said Majd, referring to their convention. "Suddenly, you decide to blow it up? That doesn't ring true. It would have been devastating for Iran and the JCPOA."

But Majd and Benjamin also said they can't eliminate the possibility that this could be a rogue operation planned by Iranian security services — or by radical elements within the Iranian security services — aimed at embarrassing the Rouhani government and perhaps even putting them in charge of an embattled Iran. The IRGC has been a big winner during the time Iran has been under sanctions, facilitating backdoor deals and reaping profits along the way.

Bomb disposal experts searches a car in the Brussels suburb of Woluwe St Pierre on June 30, 2018. Yves herman / Reuters

"The Iranian government is a very complicated operation, not nearly as easily diagrammed as ours is, even given the chaos of the moment," said Benjamin, now the director of the John Sloan Dickey Center for International Understanding at Dartmouth. "There are different groups with different agendas. I could well imagine the IRGC thinking this was a moment to do something extreme even though it would appear to carry significant risk from the West, the U.S. in particular."

Moreover, said Benjamin, "We can't think of Iranians being careful about the use of force and terror. We make them out to be sharper than they are." He said the "tradecraft" of Iranian security services — the manner and skill with which they operate -- has "shown some rustiness" in recent years.

If it does turn out the Iranian government played any role in a plot against the MEK, he suggested that the Trump administration would seize on it, since the MEK has friends in high places. The president's new national security adviser, John Bolton, has long been an advocate of the MEK — "a devout shill," in Benjamin's words. NBC News has reported that Bolton and Giuliani have received thousands of dollars in speaking fees from the group over the years.

A Washington, D.C., spokesman for the NCRI, MEK's political affiliate, called the Iranian regime's accusation that MEK was involved in the plot a "totally bogus claim." In a statement, Giuliani said that all participants at the rally were grateful to law enforcement in Belgium and France for stopping an attack on a "gathering supporting freedom from the theocratic oppressive regime in Iran."

"This accentuates the growing sense that the regime that is the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the world is increasingly weakened by constant large demonstrations in over 140 cities," said Giuliani.