ISIS bomb maker detained in Syria raid, U.S military says

A senior Islamic State militant group leader and bomb maker was detained in a raid in Syria, according to the U.S. military.

Officials did not identify the person described as being detained in the operation, which took place Thursday local time.

“The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group’s top leaders in Syria,” a statement from the U.S.-led Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve said.

There were no U.S. casualties, U.S. military officials said.

No civilians were harmed during the operation and there was no damage to coalition aircraft or assets, according to the task force statement, which did not say where in Syria the raid occurred.

The U.S. military did not immediately respond to an emailed request for more details.

In February, a U.S. military raid in northwestern Syria led to the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, President Joe Biden said at the time.

As U.S. forces closed in, Al-Qurayshi detonated a suicide bomb that killed him, as well as his wife and two children, a Pentagon spokesman said then.