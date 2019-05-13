Breaking News Emails
No end in sight for Julian Assange's legal problems
A rape case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be reopened, Swedish prosecutors announced Monday.
The Australian national is currently in jail in the U.K. He is serving a 12-month sentence for skipping bail in 2012, when he was fighting extradition to Sweden in connection with the same case.
The U.S. is also seeking his extradition so he can face charges relating to the release of hundreds of thousands of classified military documents provided by Chelsea Manning.
Sweden's move means a complex legal fight is certain to take place over Assange's future, potentially involving a lengthy appeals process.
As Democrats tout plans for free college, here's one GOP state that could serve as a model
As Democratic presidential candidates promote billion-dollar plans to make college free, education experts are urging the 2020 field to take a look at the success of the "Tennessee Promise" program.
The Southern, reliably Republican state guarantees two years of free community college or technical school to all adults in Tennessee who don't already have a degree or credential.
Palestinians say Trump envoy's tweets show peace deal won't be fair
For two years, the Trump administration has brushed off Palestinian claims that favoritism toward Israel has undermined the U.S. role as credible peacemaker, insisting that its long-awaited plan will offer "a fair deal for both sides."
But on Twitter, Palestinian leaders say they see a digital manifestation of how the Trump team has firmly aligned itself with Israel and its leaders.
Jason Greenblatt, President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, has used his Twitter account to criticize the Palestinian leadership hundreds of times, according to an NBC News analysis of his 1,561 tweets over the last two years.
At the same time, he's avoided any critique of Israel or its leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- A sabotage "attack" has damaged two oil tankers, Saudi Arabia says. The report comes as the U.S. has warned ships that "Iran or its proxies" could be targeting maritime traffic in the region.
- Felicity Huffman is expected to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal Monday after admitting she paid large sums to help her daughter get into school.
- A Massachusetts man faces a murder charge for allegedly attacking two hikers on the Appalachian Trail with a machete, leaving one dead and the other severely wounded.
- Garlic tensions in Kenya illustrate China's complicated relationship with African farmers.
- Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater gave the Toronto Raptors a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Toronto will now face the Milwaukee Bucks in the conference final.
Tips on how to make the Mediterranean diet work for you.
What does your mom really mean when she says she just wants to relax on Mother's Day?
"Saturday Night Live" host Emma Thompson, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey did some serious mom decoding during this week's opening monologue.
