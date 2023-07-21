Investigation of Tupac's death deepens and 'Barbie' in the era of hyperfemininity: Morning Rundown

A Christian college in Michigan is at the forefront of the conservative push to overhaul K-12 education. We explain the new developments in the investigation of rapper Tupac’s death. And what “Barbie” says about modern womanhood.

Here’s what to know today.

The Christian college at the center of a K-12 education overhaul

For years, Hillsdale College was best known as a conservative Midwestern school that refused federal funding to avoid government regulations. Recently, though, the Michigan school has become more widely known as the go-to resource for conservatives looking to overhaul K-12 education. The college’s name, for some, has become shorthand for civics lessons that teach children to love America and reject the notion that racism still permeates society.

Now, Hillsdale is working to export this vision by setting up charter schools in over a dozen states and publicizing its 1776 Curriculum, which emphasizes American exceptionalism. Amid culture war battles dominating school districts, Hillsdale’s deep connections to the conservative movement have made it a trusted brand at top of mind for policymakers looking to reverse what they consider a progressive takeover of public education.

This is Morning Rundown, a weekday newsletter to start your morning. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Reporter Tyler Kingkade explores the growing influence of the college and what critics have to say about the curriculum.

More on public education: Florida’s public schools will now teach students that some Black people benefited from slavery — part of new African American history standards approved this week.

approved this week. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to travel to Florida today to deliver remarks in response to the new standards.

The new CDC director’s plan to rebuild trust

Dr. Mandy Cohen knows that trust in America’s top health agency is broken. So she is refocusing on rebuilding faith in the agency with more transparency, improved communication and more frequent data. In her first interview as the CDC’s new director, Cohen described her vision and her desire to restore the public’s trust — even as the CDC faces funding cuts and deals with an unrelenting summer of heat waves, a malaria outbreak and rising opioid-related deaths.

What a rebooted DeSantis campaign could look like

Big speeches, more handshaking in diners and churches, and maybe more access for the mainstream media. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign is planning a reboot, top officials said, as donors and allies press for change and poll numbers stagnate.

The reboot is notable for a candidate who was perhaps the most widely expected GOP entrant in the 2024 race. While DeSantis has maintained his second place ranking in the polls, he has been unable to close the gap with front-runner, Donald Trump. The hurdles to regaining momentum are significant.

About the courthouse in Jason Aldean’s music video

In Jason Aldean’s music video for the song “Try That in a Small Town,” the country singer and his band are seen performing in front of a Tennessee courthouse — more specifically, the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia. In 1927, a Black teenager was lynched outside the courthouse after he was kidnapped from his jail cell and dragged across town.

Aldean’s video also includes scenes that seem to feature footage of Black Lives Matter protest, as he sings lyrics such as “Cuss out a cop, spit in his face/Stomp on the flag and light it up/Yeah, ya think you’re tough.” The outcry over the video prompted CMT to pull it from airing.

Heat waves are driving an uptick of second- and third-degree burns

When 73-year-old Christopher Malcolm was waiting for a bus in Las Vegas, he started to feel overheated. So he sat down on the sidewalk. But it was about 110 F out that day, and the pavement burned his skin through his jeans.

As temperatures soar in the Southwest, doctors say cases of contact burns — some as severe as second- and third-degree burns — have significantly increased. The burns typically occur when people fall or pass out on sun-scorched pavement and other hot surfaces. And even being in contact with these surfaces for short periods of time can do serious damage.

Will there be charges in Tupac’s death?

The murder of rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in September 1996 has long captured the imagination of the American public. It’s a case where speculation, intrigue and rumor fill the vacuum created by the hazy events of that night. Now, there’s a potential game changer. Senior investigative reporter Andrew Blankstein explains:

What's the deal with the new search warrant? On Monday, Las Vegas Metro Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Henderson, Nevada. The department said in a statement it was connected to Tupac’s slaying but didn’t specify the details or reason behind it. But yesterday, NBC News was the first to report a document detailing what police were seeking, what they recovered and hints about where they might be headed next.

Who was the target? The warrant names Duane Keith Davis, known as “Keefe D.” He was one of four people who police say was inside the suspected vehicle involved in Tupac’s slaying. Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson, later died in a gang-related killing in Los Angeles. Two others who were also in the vehicle have since died. Davis initially denied involvement in Tupac’s killing but later gave police details about the case under a limited non-prosecution agreement with the Los Angeles Police Department. More recently, he has openly discussed his presence at the shooting scene in interviews, articles and in other media.

What did police find? Police removed items that appeared to focus on Davis’ digital footprint and public statements on the case in a book, podcasts and video, in addition to computer hard and thumb drives, desktops, phones and tablets.

So where does the case go from here? The most closely held details in the renewed investigation remain under seal. For now, that limits our understanding of why police searched the home and what new information has been developed. But the actions of the detectives this week represent the most significant development in the case in decades.

Today’s Talker

A woman gored by a bison during her trip to Yellowstone is…

… engaged — a sweet silver lining to the scary ordeal that left Amber Harris with seven spinal fractures, bilateral collapsed lungs and bruising. (Ouch!) The attack derailed the plans of Harris’ now-fiancé, who wanted to propose during their trip to the national park, but he adapted. And knowing she wouldn’t be out of the hospital soon, Harris’ partner didn’t want to wait to pop the question.

Politics in Brief

Artificial intelligence: Seven leading AI companies have agreed to a handful of industry best practices, the White House announced.

Congressional maps: Alabama Republicans rejected calls to draw a second majority-Black congressional district this week, instead creating maps that Democrats and advocates say ignore a recent Supreme Court ruling.

Military blockade: The Defense Department has no plans to change its abortion policy, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said, despite protests from Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who has blocked hundreds of military promotions over the issue.

Jan. 6 riot: A Donald Trump political appointee for the State Department was convicted of seven felonies in connection to his attempt to storm the Capitol.

Staff Pick

Transporting ourselves to Barbieland

It was a sea of pink across theaters nationwide this week as moviegoers flocked to “Barbie” blowout parties ready to watch the beloved doll’s big screen debut. We sent reporter Kalhan Rosenblatt out in the field to talk to the passionate fans about the Greta Gerwig movie, which as Kalhan and Daysia Tolentino wrote, “feels like a celebration of hyperfemininity being accepted into the mainstream.” — Saba Hamedy, culture & trends editor

In Case You Missed It

Alabama death row inmate James Barber has been executed after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his request for a stay following a series of failed lethal injection attempts in the state.

The U.S. soldier who fled across the border to North Korea spent 48 days in a prison in South Korea after he failed to pay a $4,000 fine, a South Korean government official said.

The Chinese spy balloon that flew across North America this year has propelled the development of new surveillance technology.

A suspect in a Texas serial killing, who already confessed to two murders, may be linked to yet another case after investigators found a possible gravesite and clothing during a recent search.

Entrepreneur and NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is officially a part-owner of the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

A Florida babysitter was accused of manslaughter in the death of a 10-month-old who was left in a hot car that had reached 133 degrees.

Select: Online Shopping, Simplified

If you are looking to game on the go, chances are you’re reaching for your smartphone. But if you want the best experience possible, you might want to consider a handheld gaming console. Here are the five great ones to consider.

Sign up to The Selection newsletter for exclusive reviews and shopping content from NBC Select.

Thanks for reading today’s Morning Rundown. Today’s newsletter was curated for you by Elizabeth Robinson. If you’re a fan, please send a link to your family and friends. They can sign-up here.