Black Alabama boat captain, in middle of wild brawl caught in viral video, now charged with assault

The Black boat captain who was the victim of wild dockside brawl, will now also be charged in connection to the Alabama melee captured in viral footage, officials said Thursday.

Dameion Pickett, whom police have identified as co-captain of the Harriott II riverboat, was charged with third-degree assault and ordered to appear before a judge on Nov. 21, a Montgomery court clerk said.

Footage showed Pickett appearing to argue with boaters asking them to make way for his craft on Aug. 5.

Then a shirtless white man forcefully shoved Pickett in the chest, footage showed, before he took another swing at the captain's face, touching off the wild melee. Several other shirtless white men surrounded Pickett and joined the fracas.

Representatives of the police and city prosectors could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

Pickett’s family said they've been told that this charge stems from police believing the captain punched another man, Zachary Shipman.

Shipman is claiming he "had nothing to do with" the brawl and was trying to stop one of his friends from fighting, according to the captain's sister, Nicole Pickett.

Shipman, though, is being charged with assault in the third degree, according to a court clerk.

But even if Shipman were an innocent bystander or peacekeeper, Pickett’s family insists it'd be unreasonable to think their loved one should've paused under the circumstances to consider who was around him before defending himself.

"At that time, you got a bunch of angry a-- guys beating up on you in the head, you don't know who hit you," sister Nicole Pickett said. "You just swing (in self-defense)."

Shipman could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.