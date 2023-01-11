Black Golden Globes winners bring 'Black girl magic' and more to the awards show

Actor and Golden Globes presenter Niecy Nash called out the "Black Girl magic going" during the award ceremony Tuesday night.

Of the winners announced so far, four Black performers — Quinta Brunson, Angela Bassett, Zendaya and Tyler James Williams — have snagged awards.

"We're just going to keep the Black Girl Magic going,” Nash said when giving Brunson her best actress in a TV comedy series award for her performance in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.”

The awards show made its television comeback Tuesday after NBC opted not to air the 2022 ceremony in the wake of mounting criticism surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that puts on the event. (NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC and NBC News.)

This year’s host, comedian Jerrod Carmichael, made reference to some of that criticism in his opening monologue.

The Hollywood Press Association “did not have a single Black member until George Floyd died,” Carmichael said in his monologue. “I’m here because I’m Black.”

Host Jerrod Carmichael joked that he "was invited to be the Black face of a white organization." Rich Polk / NBC

Brunson's win came after Bassett won best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

This is Bassett's second Golden Globe win. She won her first in 1994 for her role as Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

In her acceptance speech, Bassett paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa alongside her in the first “Black Panther” film.

Angela Bassett won her second Golden Globe, this time for her performance in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Rich Polk / NBC

Brunson's fellow cast mate on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” Tyler James Williams, won best supporting actor in a TV comedy series for his portrayal of a public school educator.

“I pray this is a win for Gregory Eddie and for his story and stories like his, that we understand his story is just as important as all the other stories that have to be told out here,” Williams said.

Tyler James Williams of "Abbott Elementary" won for best supporting actor in a television series, musical-comedy or drama. Rich Polk / NBC

Later in the awards show, Zendaya won an award for best actress in a TV drama series for her gripping performance as Rue in the HBO show “Euphoria.” She was unable to attend the ceremony in person and the presenters accepted the award on her behalf.

Brunson, Zendaya and Williams are all first-time Golden Globes nominees and winners.

Toward the end of the event, comedian Tracy Morgan presented actor Eddie Murphy with the Cecil B. deMille Award, honoring the work he's done throughout his career. Morgan joked about the things they had in common, including both being from Brooklyn, and ribbed Murphy about having 10 children.

The award and wins came after Carmichael set the tone of the evening with jokes about diversity.

He said he was having tea at home when he got the phone call to host the Golden Globes. “I was invited to be the Black face of a white organization,” Carmichael said.

Allegations of ethical lapses within the Hollywood Press Association and a lack of diversity among its members were detailed by the Los Angeles Times in a 2021 exposé that got widespread attention in the entertainment industry.

Last September, the association announced its expansion of the voting body to 200 members who are 52% female and 51.5% “racially and ethnically diverse.” NBC also confirmed that month that the Globes will be broadcast on the network again in the new year.

After Carmichael joked about taking the hosting gig for $500,000 without knowing the changes the organization has made since last year, Carmichael said he took the job because he wanted to be in a room of people he admires.

“This industry deserves nights like these.”