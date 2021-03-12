'Couldn't possibly be silent': These women are carrying the torch for Breonna Taylor

"I have a responsibility to the people that I represent. ... I certainly will not leave my constituents without any elected official walking alongside them in this movement," Scott said.

Since May, she said, she has attended over 100 marches and rallies related to racial justice and Taylor. In September, Scott and her daughter Ashanti Scott were arrested while protesting the grand jury's decision.

Scott initially was charged with felony rioting, failure to disperse and unlawful assembly; the charges were dropped later. She said the arrest was traumatic, but she continued to show up at demonstrations to seek justice for Taylor.

Since last year, Scott has been pushing a statewide version of Breonna's Law, which, she said, is an effort to "answer the protesters' calls for police reform."

"I'm a mom of Black children, and I didn't want any other mother to experience the pain Tamika Palmer is feeling," Scott said. "I couldn't possibly be silent and let down my own children and community."

The bill would ban no-knock search warrants statewide and require officers to activate their body cameras when serving warrants. Police officers would also have to undergo mandatory drug and alcohol testing if they were involved in deadly incidents or discharged their firearms.

The Legislature is moving forward with a Republican-sponsored bill to limit no-knock search warrants to potentially violent cases, not Scott's version. Scott said she is working with her Republican colleagues to help "prevent a similar tragedy from ever happening again."

"Kentucky still has a lot to reckon with" when it comes to the treatment of Black women, Scott said, adding that the state "needs to ask itself what are you doing for the lives of Black women to make sure they are safe."