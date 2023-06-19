IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A Juneteenth celebration in Fort Greene park in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday. Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
With festivals and reflection, America marks Juneteenth

Black people in the U.S. have observed the day since the late 1800s. In 2021, after nationwide protests over systemic racism, President Biden made June 19 a federal holiday.

By Daniel Arkin

Americans from coast to coast celebrated Juneteenth this weekend, taking to the streets to commemorate the end of slavery after the Civil War.

Black people in the U.S. have observed Juneteenth since the late 1800s. In the summer of 2021, after nationwide protests over systemic racism renewed interest in Juneteenth, President Joe Biden signed legislation that made June 19 a federal holiday.

The holiday honors the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed — two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

The celebrations included cookouts, parades, line-dancing, card games and other outdoor activities.

In some communities, people took time to acknowledge how the brutal legacies of slavery continue to shape modern-day realities.

The human rights leader Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II said Sunday, in his final sermon at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, N.C., that the holiday is not a time for merriment.

“They want you jumping around and drinking,” he said. “That’s not what Juneteenth is.”

“It was a terrible day,” Barber said. “For it was a day folk found out they had been lied to. They got two extra years of bondage. When they found out, they were not happy. They decided that now we gotta fight, sure enough, for full citizenship.”

Acknowledging today's circumstance, the Rev. Lorn Snow of Detroit said during Sunday Mass, "The struggle’s still not over with. There’s a lot of work to be done."

The Buffalo Soldiers Honor Guard at the Arizona Diamondbacks Juneteenth celebrations prior to a game against the Cleveland Guardians in Phoenix on June 16, 2023.
The Buffalo Soldiers Honor Guard at the Arizona Diamondbacks Juneteenth celebrations prior to a game against the Cleveland Guardians in Phoenix on Friday.Ross D. Franklin / AP
Line dancers at a neighborhood Juneteenth festival on June 17, 2023 in Washington.
Line dancers at a neighborhood Juneteenth festival in Washington on Saturday.Nathan Howard / Getty Images
Kennedy Gibbs, 12, from left, Karinne Gibbs, 8, and Anthony Gibbs, dressed in period clothing, play badminton during the Juneteenth Jubilee Day Festival in the Ohio Village on the grounds of the Ohio History Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday.
Kennedy Gibbs, 12, from left, Karinne Gibbs, 8, and Anthony Gibbs, dressed in period clothing, play badminton during the Juneteenth Jubilee Day Festival in the Ohio Village on the grounds of the Ohio History Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday. Brooke LaValley / USA Today Network
People hug during a Juneteenth celebration in Fort Greene parkin Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 18, 2023.
People hug during a Juneteenth celebration in Fort Greene park in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday.Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
Sacristan Isaac Tedla leads a procession at the start of Mass, at Gesu Catholic Church in Detroit. on June 18, 2023.
Sacristan Isaac Tedla leads a procession at the start of Mass, at Gesu Catholic Church in Detroit on Sunday.Jose Juarez / AP
People play a game of Uno during a Queer Juneteenth Block Party in New York on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
People play a game of Uno during a Queer Juneteenth Block Party in New York on Sunday.Jeenah Moon / AP
A passing storm saturated the Juneteenth Freedom Block Party presented by the City of Fort Pierce, Texas, on June 16, 2023.
A passing storm saturated the Juneteenth Freedom Block Party presented by the City of Fort Pierce, Texas, on Friday.Eric Hasert / USA Today Network
A woman blows bubbles during a Juneteenth celebration in Fort Greene park in Brooklyn, N.Y.
A woman blows bubbles during a Juneteenth celebration in Fort Greene park in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday.Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Daniel Arkin

Daniel Arkin is a national reporter at NBC News.

Dennis Romero and The Associated Press contributed.