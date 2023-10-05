Homecoming is big for an HBCU. Postponing Morgan State’s was a huge deal.

Malika Moore’s bags for Baltimore were nearly packed. She had secured a plane ticket from Cincinnati, made a hotel reservation and had a hair appointment just before her afternoon flight. She was ready for homecoming at Morgan State University.

Then she learned of the incident on campus Tuesday, when five people — four of them students — were injured in a shooting, causing her to “lose my breath for a minute,” she said. Almost instantly she realized that the weekend she had anticipated for the last year was in flux.

So, when it was announced Wednesday that homecoming at the historically Black college would not go on — an unprecedented occurrence — Moore said she “sort of lost my breath again, but in a different way.”

“Homecoming is a special thing,” the 1981 graduate said. “I have missed maybe five homecomings since I finished at Morgan. That tells you everything.”

In making the announcement, Morgan State president David Wilson said that “regrettably for the very first time in Morgan’s history, all activities planned around homecoming will be either cancelled or postponed until the perpetrator(s) of this atrocity have been found and brought to justice.”

Those activities included an array of parties, the annual pep rally and parade that passes through the local community, MSU’s 39th annual gala and, of course, the football game.

Moore learned of the cancellation from a friend she was planning to meet in Baltimore. “It’s a tradition: My friends who were in school with me — my closest friends — would meet there and have the most beautiful time enjoying all the activities, reminiscing about things that happened when we were students and seeing old classmates,” she said. “It’s a beautiful time that is on the calendar just about every year. So, to miss it — to have it canceled — is sad.”