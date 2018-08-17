She Thrives
Women from different generations, occupations and regions.
These 10 women are shaping their communities and, in their own way, altering life for everyone in 21st century America. Theirs are stories which deserve to be told.
A series presented by NBCBLK
Lisa Borders is doubling down on efforts to reach gender parity across all industries
Millie Brown comforts moms and families who have lost kids to gun violence
Valencia D. Clay is on a mission to educate and inspire kids
Jasmine Crowe: A do-goodr who rescues and delivers food to the hungry
Brandice Daniel is showcasing black fashion designers
Ketanji Brown Jackson is a decisive force applying rules to any and all
Tiffany Loftin is raising her voice to make sure young black people's lives matter
Betti Wiggins is changing the way American children eat at school
Nafessa Williams is breaking barriers as TV's first black lesbian superhero
Veda Woods is dedicated to protecting youth from internet predators