'She wanted to be something': Whitney Houston's mother at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

This story originally ran on Today.com.

Whitney Houston’s mother shared some emotional words about her late daughter as she celebrated the singer's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday.

“I'm so very, very proud that Whitney’s being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Cissy Houston, 87, said in a video clip from the induction ceremony on HBO. “She wanted to be something, not anything.”

The singer’s sister-in-law and manager, Pat Houston, also shared what the award would have meant to Houston.

“This is something that Whitney always wanted,” she said. “I remember in 2009 we were in London and Whitney looked at me, and she said, ‘This is really special, but there’s only one thing missing: I’ve got to get the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.’”

“Yeah, she did it,” Cissy Houston chimed in.

Whitney and Cissy Houston in May 10,1987. ABC Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images file

Whitney Houston died in 2012 at age 48. Officials said the cause of death was accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors.

Her posthumous induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is one of hundreds of awards that represent her legendary career. She has also won six Grammys, 22 American Music Awards, an Emmy and countless other accolades.

“This moment right now proves it all, that there’s only one matchless Whitney Houston,” her sister-in-law said during Saturday’s ceremony. “Tonight, she would be very proud and honored to receive this award.”

“What can I say now?” Houston’s mother said, as she reflected on accepting the honor on behalf of her daughter. “If I talk too long, I’ll cry. I don’t want to cry. So thank you.”

Musicians become eligible to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first record. Houston’s debut album, “Whitney Houston,” came out in 1985 and included some of her most popular singles, including "How Will I Know" and "Greatest Love of All.”

The Notorious B.I.G. and T.Rex’s Marc Bolan were also inducted posthumously this year.

