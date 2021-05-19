'Can't break me': Co-star in 'iCarly' reboot faces racist attacks

One of the new stars of the upcoming “iCarly” reboot has become the subject of racist comments.

Over the weekend, actor Laci Mosley, who's joining the cast as Harper, the roommate and best friend of Miranda Cosgrove's Carly, posted on Instagram and Twitter, showing some of the hateful comments being made about her. In the original show, Carly's best friend was Sam, played by Jennette McCurdy, and some of the racist comments seemed to take issue with Carly's best friend as an adult being Black.

"I've been deleting and blocking people but I can't be bothered anymore," Mosley wrote alongside a picture of two social media comments, one of which included a racial slur. "Stay mad. I felt silly being upset by racism cause it's just how this terrible planet is but sometimes it still catches me of guard."

She also tweeted about people saying racist things about her on TikTok.

“My sister telling me that she saw several videos about me on TikTok being racist as f--- broke my heart,” she said early Monday. “Me and my sister are 13 years apart she’s like my child and her having to see this s--- broke me. I don’t know what’s wrong with you people but you need to seek help.”

“I’m gonna thug it out y’all can’t break me,” she added in a follow-up tweet. “I’ve been through too much. But f--- you weirdos, being a Black woman is so hard but so lit I’m gonna go harder you’ll be mad forever.”

Late Monday, Mosley went on to share another message addressing how she's coping with the abuse.

"I love being Black. I hate how Black people are treated on this planet," she wrote in part. "I was shocked when a celebration of all the hard work we've put into making this reboot was overshadowed by the most racism I've ever experienced over the course of 72 hours."

"I felt silly being so upset because I've been in this little brown body my entire life and racism isn't new, but it still hurts. I'm not 'replacing Sam' I've never met her but I know she's extremely talented and I hope she does not condone some of y'all's behavior. Racism kills."

"Black is beautiful and no amount of slurs or vitriol you dump online will change that," she concluded.

On Sunday, one of the show's writers, Franchesca Ramsey, tweeted out her concern over comments directed at Mosley.

“Hey #iCarly tweeps! I’m seeing a looooot of racist abuse being hurled at one of our stars & I’d love if you’d join me in calling it out it when/if you see it,” Ramsey wrote.

"I’m sad this has to be said but if I’m being honest...I kinda expected it. And I hate that. It’s heart breaking that Black women just EXISTING results in an onslaught of racist abuse," she continued.

"Laci’s character Harper isn’t replacing Sam. No one could replace Jeanette McCurdy or her incredible talent! But it’s both racist as hell & completely unfair to decide that Laci hasn’t earned her role especially since the show isn’t even out yet!!"

Ramsey also suggested with one of her tweets that youngest cast member Jaidyn Triplett has been subject to racist abuse online, as well.

"Would also ask that you send love to our youngest #iCarly cast member Jaidyn. thankfully her parents run her social media but that doesn't make the things being said about her any less hurtful," Ramsey wrote.

She later shared a statement attributed the show's entire writing staff.

“We unequivocally denounce all racist attacks, anti-Black language and hate speech in the strongest possible terms," it read in part. "iCarly is a joyous inclusive show meant to promote kindness (and the occasional prank). Harassment and white supremacist ideology have no place in our show or the discourse around it. If that’s your preferred mode of communication,” the iCarly writers continued, “we suggest you watch something else."

In response to the onslaught, Paramount+ and the "iCarly" Instagram account shared a statement, which Cosgrove also posted on her personal Instagram.

“iCarly are proud to be racially diverse, not only in our crew but our cast,” the statement read. “We have recently seen reports of racism towards a member of our iCarly cast, and it is not acceptable! Please think about your words, and take time to understand how what you say can impact other people. Thank you.”

"iCarly" originally ran on Nickelodeon from 2007 until 2012. The "iCarly" revival returns June 17, with original stars Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress, as well as Mosley.

