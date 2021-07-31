BMX racer Connor Fields out of intensive care after crash

American BMX racer Connor Fields has been moved out of intensive care after crashing during the semifinals at the Tokyo Games, USA Cycling said.

Fields, 28, suffered a brain hemorrhage in the frightening crash Friday, the sport's national governing body said in a statement.

"After a night in the ICU, the doctors are pleased to report that there has been no additional bleeding, and no new injuries were found," USA Cycling said. "Fields has been moved out of the critical care unit and will remain in the hospital until cleared."

Connor Fields of Team United States goes down holding his hip after a crash during the Men's BMX semifinal heat 1, run 3 on day seven of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 30, 2021. Francois Nel / Getty Images

Fields' father, Mike Fields, told USA Today that the results seemed positive so far.

"Cognitively, he’s doing well," he told the newspaper. "He knows where he is. He knows his birthday. He recognizes people.’’

Fields left the course on a stretcher after crashing in the first turn in the semifinals.

He won gold in BMX Racing at the 2016 Rio Games, becoming the first American to win in the Olympic event since it was introduced at the 2008 Beijing Games.

He had qualified for the final in Tokyo but was unable to race. The Netherlands' Niek Kimmann won gold.

"For me, it's sad that he wasn't able to defend his gold medal," Kimmann said.

"Like, he basically qualified for the final ... he had enough points to qualify but he couldn't be there. So, like I said, I hope he's OK and I can't wait to battle with Connor again soon," Kimmann said.