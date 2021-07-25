Pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be unable to compete for Team USA at the Olympics in Tokyo, the PGA Tour announced Saturday night.

The results came in the final round of Olympics coronavirus testing before he left the United States for Tokyo, the PGA said.

"I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA,” DeChambeau said in a statement.

Patrick Reed will replace DeChambeau and is undergoing testing through Monday before being allowed to leave for Japan, the tour said. This makes Reed the only two-time Team USA Olympian headed to the Tokyo golf competition; he played for Team USA in 2016.

"I wish Bryson nothing but the best, and I know how disappointed he is to not be able to compete, and I will do my best to play my best and represent our country," Reed said in the same statement.

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele will join him on the men's team; Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang and Jessica Korda will compete for the United States on the women's team.

Earlier this month, California-born DeChambeau paired up with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers to beat golf great Phil Mickelson and NFL legend Tom Brady in a golf challenge called "The Match."