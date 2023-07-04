IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

One dead, nine injured in fireworks explosion in Michigan

A woman died Monday night after being struck by a firework, according to police. Nine others were injured, and nearby cars and homes were damaged.
The scene after a firework explosion in Park Township, Mich., on July 4, 2023.via WOOD
By Graham Lee Brewer

One person died and nine others were injured Monday night in Holland, Michigan, during a fireworks explosion, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

When police and firefighters arrived on a residential block of Main Street shortly after 11 p.m., they found a 43-year-old woman who had been struck by a firework and was bleeding from her back and chest, according to Ottawa County public safety records. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders also found nine people with injuries ranging from minor to critical, who were taken to nearby hospitals, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Several cars and homes were also damaged.

