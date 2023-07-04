One dead, nine injured in fireworks explosion in Michigan

One person died and nine others were injured Monday night in Holland, Michigan, during a fireworks explosion, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

When police and firefighters arrived on a residential block of Main Street shortly after 11 p.m., they found a 43-year-old woman who had been struck by a firework and was bleeding from her back and chest, according to Ottawa County public safety records. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders also found nine people with injuries ranging from minor to critical, who were taken to nearby hospitals, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Several cars and homes were also damaged.