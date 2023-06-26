Photos: 24 hours that took Russia to the brink of civil war

An armed uprising by the Wagner mercenary group saw rebel fighters march toward Russia's capital, posing an unprecedented challenge to President Vladimir Putin's 23-year rule.

Led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenaries seized control of a southern city that serves as one of Russia’s main military headquarters for the war in Ukraine and threatened a direct confrontation with the Kremlin before turning back.

Here are some of the images that capture the dramatic weekend.