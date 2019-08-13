Breaking News Emails
Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez was the victim of a car break-in in San Francisco, the athlete said Monday.
While some reports indicated that the items taken were worth $500,000, a spokesman for Rodriguez said the value had been “grossly exaggerated” but did not provide further details.
“I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez works as an analyst for ESPN and was in San Francisco for Sunday night's game between the Giants and Philadelphia Phillies, NBC Bay Area reported.
The station reported that watches, jewelry, a laptop and a camera were taken.
“I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back,” Rodriguez said.
San Francisco police spokesman Adam Lobsinger said officers are investigating an alleged car burglary that occurred near Oracle Park on Sunday night, though he wouldn’t confirm that the vehicle belonged to Rodriguez.