Chiefs star Travis Kelce agrees to 2-year extension to remain in Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs and star tight end Travis Kelce have agreed to a 2-year contract extension, the team announced Monday. The new deal goes through the 2027 season.

Kelce will make $34.25 million over that span, according to ESPN and NFL Network, making him the highest-paid player at his position.

“It feels good to be in KC. I remember coming here 12 years ago,” Kelce said on social media. “It’s an honor and a pleasure and I can’t wait to get after it these next two years but no better than right now. I’m getting fired up for this year. I just got out on the field with the boys and we’re back at it, baby. Chiefs forever.”

Kelce is considered one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. The 34-year-old is a nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion. Kelce broke the all-time record for postseason receptions last year with 165 en route to helping the Chiefs claim their second consecutive title.

His 907 career receptions and 11,328 receiving yards ranks fourth in NFL history for the position. Kelce also holds records for tight ends for the most 1,000-yard seasons (7), consecutive 1,000-yard seasons (7), receiving yards in a season (1,416) and games with more than 100 yards receiving (37).

"I told ya'll I’ll never let him leave!!" Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes said on X. "Congrats my guy!"

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Kelce also has a major presence off the field. He is in a relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, who attended many games this past season both at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and on the road. He also co-hosts the popular podcast “New Heights” along with his brother, Jason, a former All-Pro offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles.