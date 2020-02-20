Cleveland Browns Greg Robinson faces drug charges after 157 pounds of pot found in car

A Cleveland Browns offensive tackle who is soon to be a free agent is facing federal drug charges after he and another man were allegedly caught with more than 150 pounds of marijuana in their rented vehicle in Texas on Monday.
Greg Robinson, 27, who played with the Browns last season but was recently told that he would not be re-signed, has been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, federal authorities said.
Robinson and Jaquan Bray, 26, were arrested Monday near the Sierra Blanca Checkpoint Station southeast of El Paso after a U.S. Border Patrol dog alerted officials about the vehicle the men were in, federal authorities said.
The car was searched and 157 pounds of marijuana was found in duffel bags in the cargo area, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas said in a statement.
Robinson and Bray were being held without bond pending an initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison, the office said. An attorney who appears to be listed as representing Robinson did not immediately return a request for comment early Thursday.
Federal authorities filed a criminal complaint against the two men Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Friday.
According to authorities, Robinson rented the vehicle in Los Angeles and had an Uber driver he met in 2018 drive him and Bray to Louisiana.
Robinson tried to persuade that person to claim the marijuana was theirs, offering payment to do so, but that person refused and said they would not have driven the pair if they knew there were drugs inside, according to the complaint.
The duffel bags contained vacuum-sealed black bags containing what tested positive as marijuana, and glass jars and packaging equipment along with $3,100 in cash were also found, federal officials said.
Robinson played with the Browns in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and before that he played with the Detroit Lions and St. Louis Rams.
The Browns recently informed Robinson’s representatives that they did not intend to re-sign him as a free agent.
Sierra Blanca, Texas, is along Interstate 10 around 70 miles southeast of El Paso.