Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the season after surgeons repair his injured right shoulder, the club announced on Wednesday.

Watson told team doctors he felt pain in his throwing shoulder, following Sunday's dramatic 33-31 come-from-behind victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

An MRI revealed "a displaced fracture to the glenoid" and "it has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage," the team said.

Watson arrived in Cleveland ahead of last season following his trade from the Houston Texans, which was prompted by a slew of sexual misconduct allegations against the star signal caller.

He missed the first 11 games of last season after the NFL and Cleveland Browns QB agreed to the penalty, officials said, for his “sexualized contact” with massage therapists.

The Browns are off to a surprising 6-3 start.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.